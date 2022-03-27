Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 28, 2022

Happy Monday, here's your tarot card reading on March 28, 2022, for each zodiac sign in astrology using daily numerology and astrology.

On Monday, the Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, which brings attention to the Moon tarot card. The Moon tarot card is a warning to avoid distractions which can be pretty illusions that we fail to see for what they truly are.

The daily numerology for Monday is a 1, the leader. The Leader in numerology is an outgoing go-getter who loves to take on challenges and obstacles. With the Sun in Aries, we might all resonate with this energy strongly.

What will the day have in store for your zodiac sign?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You have reached the end of your patience and are ready to take the next step toward a dream that some people may not believe is possible.

You'll be proving them all wrong, Aries. Believe in yourself and see what you manifest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

This is a time for action, Taurus, and you may feel ready, but you're going to be pleasantly surprised by how perfect everything becomes.

Life will take you down the right path, and things that you thought were going to get in the way will suddenly become non-obstacles.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You have to plan carefully what your next steps will be. Some ideas are still new and at this early stage, you will lack direction.

It's so easy to think positively right now, so a reality check on what to do and what not to do will help you to keep both feet on the ground.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

No one is perfect, so if a person who once did you wrong has come to apologize, their sincerity can be real.

You will want to pay close attention to their behavior and see if the change is demonstrated by the things that they say and do.

Why take an "I'm sorry" at face value if you're not sure that they mean what they say from the heart?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

So many people love and support you at this time of your life.

Who would have thought that such an outpouring of love would come your way by friends and family who just want to show you that they care?

You are fully blessed, Leo, and your life is just getting started!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Relationships are a two way street, Virgo. So, if you're the person who is always there, giving and giving some more, it can hurt your heart to think that the other person is a pure taker.

You have to talk to them to see what they are feeling and try to meet a compromise. Things can't go on like this much further, and the person to start the change is you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Mindset is so important to your future and your success. Things in life have to start somewhere, and why not with the way you think. Start reading motivational materials.

Surround your world with material that is uplifting and positive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Great things are coming your way, Scorpio. There is a lot of positive energy and good opportunities opening up to you even during a tough time when money is tight and time feels impossible to manage.

You will soon discover that no matter what happens, you find a way to work it all out.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Think about the long game. Every single decision you make is going to move you closer and closer to a place of happiness.

You have to do your part, though, Sagittarius. Sitting at home wishing won't work. Roll up your sleeves and get involved.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You have your eyes on the prize, and when you know what it is that you want, nothing can stop you from accomplishing your goal.

Focus in like a laser beam. Be strong in your determination. You are a force of nature that will not only impress others but continue to thrive under pressure.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Two hearts are better than one, and even though you're not perfect, you can make this relationship work in such a way that your strengths and weaknesses balance each other out for the highest good.

Your love is built to last, and together being a team feels like a dream come true.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

A sense of security is essential to the future of your life. You will want to be certain to make decisions that all point to the same goal and not deviate from the path you've set for yourself.

You might get distracted from time to time, but each moment will be an opportunity to learn and to grow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.