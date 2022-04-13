The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022 is a special day for Pisces, Libra, and Capricorn. These three zodiac signs get a boost of energy because Mars starts to leave Aquarius to enter Pisces.

Mars moves into the dreamy water sign of Pisces, and these three zodiac signs will feel that inner fire ignited once again drawing attention to what you are most passionate about.

Mars and Venus, the celestial lovers, have been in a tight embrace since February, first in Capricorn and then in Aquarius.

At the beginning of the month, Venus finally parted away with Mars and shifted into Pisces. Since the start of April, you have experienced these planets that govern so much within your shift be operating from different signs.

It may have been a period of not feeling like you were on the same page with someone, whether it was work, friendships, or lovers.

Not that you only experience joy in your interactions when these two are in a similar zodiac sign, but because these two represent the Masculine and Feminine energies within each person, it is also about being balanced within yourself.

Mars moves into Pisces and rejoins Venus as she makes her way through the zodiac sign that represents unconditional spiritual love.

Together they enable you to focus your passions not just on what you want, but on what you feel the most connected to.

Mars in Pisces helps you to achieve what you truly feel is better for yourself and all those involved in any situation.

It is one that is looking at a higher purpose for every decision and choice.

So, it becomes not just about rushing ahead and getting what you want but finding a way for it to work for everyone and making sure that you are honoring the bigger reasons behind the choices that you are making.

The zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, April 14, 2022, are Pisces, Libra, and Capricorn.

It is coming back alive with the desire that you know you are on the right path, you just must keep going.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It is no surprise that today is going to be a fantastic day for you as Mars moves into your zodiac sign helping you feel like you have remembered something important.

This is likely that you can accomplish anything, that your intuition is not wrong, and that no matter how lost you have felt at times, you never were. Having Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune all in your zodiac sign is quite a powerhouse of planets so you really are going to be operating at your best in the coming weeks.

The only thing that you must watch for is not to doubt yourself or your abilities. Try to contact your creative side and the part of you that inherently knows what you should do next so that you can more easily move through your current situation.

There is nothing that is impossible for you during this time and Mars in Pisces while motivated and achieving whatever he desires is different because it does not force but gently moves.

This should feel natural to you as this is how you normally operate as a water sign. Right now, you are on the cusp of some substantial changes in your own life, it is time to dream even bigger than you are and to not doubt your ability to make it a reality.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon shifts into your zodiac sign today giving you the benefit of this powerful energy which should have you moving past some of the overthinking that you have been doing.

While you are moving through the cycles of healing, it is normal to hit a low spot and to get fixed on something that did not work or someone that did you wrong, but it does not mean that it is helpful with where you are currently headed.

This energy is serving as a reminder that you are better for what you have experienced even if it was emotionally challenging to go through and that you are a different person now.

This should allow you to open to receiving even more of the gifts that are coming into your life around this time because your worthiness is what will be reignited by today’s astrology.

This is the belief that you know even if you cannot believe some of your past choices or behaviors that you are still worthy in this moment of receiving. It means that you know it is not what you have done but instead who you have chosen to become because of it that matters most.

But what this also holds is that no one ever again can use that against you. Embrace this newfound worthiness and let it light up your entire life.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Life is only dull if you allow it to be. And while the work of achieving what you want is on you, so is making sure that the life you are living is not just the one that you are sticking the course to, but truly one that sets your soul on fire.

This may even seem foreign to you as you may not have followed that sentiment in the choices that you have made for your life.

But there is always a choice. And just because you made one choice a decade ago or only yesterday does not mean that you cannot make a different one today.

Pluto and the Moon create some sparks later in the day as they remind you to make sure that you are not just going through the days but truly alive in the life that you are living.

This may give you a sudden energy burst to try something new or shake up your routine. Allow it too. Do not tell yourself that you have already agreed to something or that you do not have time.

Let your inner quest for more drive you forward so that tonight, as you lay your head down, you will feel that glimmer of passion in your soul that life truly is what you make of it and not just the obligations that you fulfill.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.