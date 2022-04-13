The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 14, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 14, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

We have an active Moon in Virgo entering Libra on Thursday, and this Moon is speaking to Jupiter (the planet of growth) and Neptune (the planet of illusions).

To complicate matters, the Libra Moon also speaks in harmony with Pluto who is about transformation, change and rebirth.

We are standing at a crossroads as we build-up to the Full Moon in Libra, through the weekend as this energy continues to manifest opportunities in our lives on a grand scale.

Some of the things we find available to us may promise all the fixins' but if you dive deep beneath the surface, you'll see that the shine isn't as bright as you once perceived.

Don't think this one is going to be easy for any zodiac sign to figure out, and perhaps that's one of the symbolism behind the Moon in Libra. Libra stands for justice, balance and partnerships.

This Libra Full Moon is about letting go of unequal partnerships or things in life that are not right and misaligned with the truth within your heart and your life overall. So, we have a few days to think about what that is as themes come up for us all from now until April 16, when the Full Moon culminates and begins to wane.

So, remember, your friends can be an invaluable resource for your decision-making. And, don't forget to check your legal rights, what is ethical and to practice integrity in all your affairs.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, while Mercury is in Taurus, money, and contracts can be a primary focus.

You may feel free to do things you were blocked, now that the Jupiter Neptune conjunction has taken place in Pisces.

From pursuing your dreams to going for a new goal, you're ready for change. With new relationships on the horizon and the past behind you, it's time to do things that make you happy.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, have you been worrying too much for your own good?

Mercury in your sign can have you overthinking about life and all that you have to do. It's hard to make changes if you are constantly looking back at what you could have done or should have done differently.



Focus on the moment and don't worry about what you can't change. Sometimes letting go is the key to your happiness.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you get a new release in life, and your freedom may involve help from friends.

This week is a great time to take a vacation and let someone watch your pet or sign up for a fun hobby to meet new people.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, talk things over with a friend and realize that you cannot make people who they are not.

If the relationship is truly toxic, this week, decide how you will handle the situation. Maybe it's time for you to meet new people and discover a social circle that will lift you up in a positive way.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, take a social media break. You deserve less stress in your life and more joy.

Instead of spending your free time scrolling your favorite social platform, go out to live your own best life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, something wonderful is going to happen, and it may involve finally getting an object you really want.

From inheriting an antique from a friend who no longer wants the item to discovering a good find at a thrift store, the perfect item for you is within your reach.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, what's motivating you? Today someone in your life may shine some light on a truth you missed.

This could be the wake-up call you needed; don't tune out tough words because they hurt or are convicting. Some truths sting but are blessings in disguise.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a secret may come out in the open, and you may discover something about a partner that forces you to say what's on your mind.

This discovery may hinder your feelings of romance and could create a breakup as a result.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your opinion comes across strongly, and someone may even think you are trying to argue with them.

So it may be a good day to hold back what you share and wait until the negativity passes. This will give you a chance to think about how you want to deliver your important message.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you either win over authority figures or intimidate them.

It's your passion for what you do that comes across strongly. What you love reveals your commitments and position you competitively.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, there comes a time when you need to tell someone exactly what it is you want.

Don't compromise or pretend something isn't important to you when it is. Be honest; it will save you a lot of grief and time.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, every once in a while, you desire more than what you have and the risk you take is acting impulsively.

So instead of trying to have it all at one time, pursue your goals a little bit each day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

