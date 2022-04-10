3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Is Fated During The Moon Opposite Saturn Starting April 11 , 2022

People turn to zodiac signs and astrology when they fall in love and wonder if their relationship will last. On April 11, 2022, there are transits that bring lovers together and there's a certain energy that may have you wondering if you've met the person who will complete you — your better half.

Ask yourself this: Have you ever had that feeling that something, could be a moment, could be a person was meant to be?

As if, whatever variables that lead to this moment were all arranged so perfectly that the result feels 'fated' or somehow destined?

This is one of the side effects of the Moon opposite Saturn, a transit that tends to put the pieces of our lives together in such a way that we come to understand everything as 'meant to be.'

That person you are in love with? Fated. It could be no other way, and why? Because it's happening, and how could anything happen if it were not meant to be?

The Moon opposite Saturn deepens our range of thought, letting us analyze our own inner workings with a sense of expertise; we put the pieces together and what do we have?

Our answer. And on April 11, 2022, several of zodiac will come to understand that the person we have chosen to spend our lives with is not only the right person but the person who is fated to spend their lives with us. Their fate is our fate, and so on.

The Saturn transits can be hard to take at times, and sometimes they shine a light on us that reveals some inner yearning that may not be able to be manifested. This can lead to frustration, however, it is not always our fate to get everything we want.

And so, the love we choose is both our fate and our lesson; on this day, during the Moon's opposite to Saturn, we will come to understand that while we may be madly in love, being in a partnership may not bring us everything we desire; yet, this is our fate and we need to accept it with grace and gratitude.

For Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces fated love seems real during the Moon opposite Saturn, April 11, 2022.

There are just too many indicators that the stars have aligned and they are so close to love with their 'one'.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have finally come to terms with the fact that you are in a relationship with an imperfect person, and that this is the way it is for you and will continue to be for the rest of your life.

Because you envisioned a perfect person at one point, you set up your expectations so high that all you got out of the deal was a disappointment; it's finally occurred to you that there are no perfect people and that you, yourself, are not perfect either.

Knowing this comes with freedom; the pressure is now off. Moon opposite Saturn lets you understand that this imperfect person of yours?

They're special in their own way, and they are definitely yours.

The love you have is fated; meant to be. Warts and all. And it's all OK, because you've finally come to accept it, and that makes everything better.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have spent so much time trying to please your partner, even though this partner of yours was never really the 'one' you had in mind. Yet, there they are, demanding your attention, 24-7.

And then there's you, giving them that attention, whenever they demand it.

The two of you are meant to be. Oh sure, you love to complain and talk behind their back — but that's just letting off steam, isn't it?

IN truth, you adore this person and can think of yourself with no one BUT this person as your partner. This love of yours is fated, destined to be exactly as it is.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Your ideal lover was only someone in your mind, and this is pretty common; we always keep a side door for fantasy...but fantasy is for the mind, and real-life means real people.

During Moon opposition Saturn, you will come to appreciate the very real person that you are apparently destined to be with.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You knew as soon as you saw the person you call your romantic partner that they would be 'the one'. You've come to acknowledge that life is not easy, nor is a partnership, and if you're going to have to go through both, you might as well accept the terms.

In your case, the terms are quite clear: love the person you are with and do not do them wrong. Expect the same in return, and seal the deal with a kiss.

The Moon opposite Saturn can wreck a relationship if both parties do not see eye to eye on their own personal destiny and responsibility to the partnership, and in your case, you may come close to walking away, but you won't.

You won't walk away because you know this person is YOUR person, meant to be, fated, destined. Life is hard, it's true, but you have also come to know that it's better when you live with a partner by your side. And that is something you have. Fate!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.