6 Most Angry Zodiac Signs Who Are Easily Agitated

It's easy to ruffle their feathers.

It’s hard to be around people who are easily agitated. You feel like you’re walking on eggshells because you don’t want to do anything that’s going to set them off. They become disturbed, excited, flustered, moved, or upset.

According to astrology, if you're sensitive to your environment or other people’s behaviors, things can knock themselves out of balance. You may not mean to, but when people are easily angered, it's very simple to be distressed.

Which zodiac sign gets angry easily? It all depends on personality traits specific to astrology

Now, agitated doesn't always mean negative behavior. If you have a crush on somebody and they start talking to you and your mind goes blank, you’re agitated. You can’t rely on your normal way of acting because suddenly you feel tongue-tied, too warm or uncomfortable, and it feels as if all your senses have intensified.

When you’re an agitator, you’re someone who tries to provoke people into supporting a cause or idea. Agitators get people stirred up. They call attention to issues with what they say or what they write. So, if there were no agitators, there might not be any change.

Here are the most angry zodiac signs in astrology. Are you one of them?

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's easy to agitate an Aries. Just get in the way of something they want to do. The more roadblocks you put up, the more agitated they're going to get. They don't have much patience, so if you're dawdling or not doing something as quickly as they'd like, you're going to work their last nerve.

Try telling them "no" or putting up an argument on why they shouldn't do something. If you get Aries all upset, you can bet they're not going to react quietly — they will get in your face and tell you exactly why you suck.

2. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With Virgos, all you have to do to agitate them is not put something back where it belongs, or tell them they're wrong.

Virgos can be somewhat anal when it comes to cleanliness and order. They also enjoy being the smartest person in the room, so if you point out a mistake they made or that some information they've given out is wrong, they'll get angry.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos have a lot of strength and control, unless they feel like their message is not being heard; then they can become frustrated and agitated.

Leos want to help make the world better and be a champion for the people, but they need support and supporters. If Leos feel marginalized at all, they will get extremely upset and may need to regroup before they restart a campaign or movement.

They don't do well when they feel ignored.

4. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis can get agitated when they get anxious.

The kind of erratic energy that anxiety causes will morph into agitation for Gemini when they don't know how to handle the situation. If they can talk their way out of it, they may be at a loss for what to do.

Geminis may thrash around and their bodies may move in erratic ways when the answers aren't obvious to them. They get flustered and disturbed when they feel they don't have the skill set necessary for a particular situation.

5. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers can get very agitated when their emotions are set into overdrive.

Generally, Cancers are comfortable enough with their feelings, but because they're so compassionate and empathetic, they can take on the causes and the emotions of others, and get very irritated.

Cancer may get extremely upset over imaginary hurts and setbacks. They tend to dwell on things that happened in the past, and those memories can stir up such intense emotions.

6. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

While most of the time Libras tend to be easy-going, and seek balance and harmony in their lives, they don't like to see injustices.

They will have a big enough reaction that will spur them into action. Libras won't sit back and look idly on injustice. They show up for those in need and they'll be their advocate if needed.

Libras have a fire when it comes to humanitarian causes. They may not enjoy feeling out of balance, but it does allow them to fight for the things they feel passionate about.

