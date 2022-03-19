Love Horoscope For Sunday, March 20, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 20, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Aries

Anger can mask hurt feelings when you sense betrayal has hit your love life.

A bridge can be rebuilt with time, even if you don't feel that way now. Trust is a process that you walk when you're ready.

Taurus

When you finally release someone from your judgment and need to be correct, an amazing thing happens.

Forgiveness isn't a gift you give to others, and it's a healing balm that helps you find what you need within yourself.

Gemini

What you give, you receive in equal measure. You may not always have enough love or affection to share with someone you love because life gets busy.

But find small moments and ways to demonstrate you cherish a person you care for; remembering a small gesture goes a long way.

Cancer

Once you've decided that you want to be with someone, that feeling of comfort and security starts to pour in, it gives you a sense that the world will be alright.

You're so close to finding a home in the heart of another, and it's going to be perfect.

Leo

Being single is not always a sad thing. You may long for companionship of another person, but there will always be much room for you to learn about yourself, too.

You may not understand where this journey is going to take you or why you had to travel this far, but in the end, once you meet your person, you'll see how much it was worth it.

Virgo

When you're in love with someone, it's nice to be creative about your expression of care and concern for them.

You have to try new things to keep it interesting. The time you share together coming up with new ways to surprise one another can be special and amazingly memorable.

Libra

Boundaries and standards are so important when it comes to healthy love.

You may not understand what you are facing in your relationship now, but don't look outward, Libra. Look within.

Scorpio

Baby steps, Scorpio. When it comes to falling in love, you may have your guards up high and your need for security even higher.

You may not be fully ready to show your feelings yet, but they are real, and that's all you need to know.

Sagittarius

Love changes people, Sagittarius. But, unfortunately, the future has a funny way of hiding its hand before your fate has been dealt.

So, trust the process when you sense that your love life is heading in a different direction. Your fate may be meeting you just around the corner.

Capricorn

Learning to accept someone for who they are is a way to grow your love life in a fantastic way.

You may start by simply appreciating their traits and beautiful personality and show that you see them, truly, from the inside out.

Aquarius

Patience is attractive, even though it can feel as though you're allowing someone to take advantage of you.

You need to see your love life moving in a direction where you have to let go and allow things to run their course.

Pisces

Have empathy for others. When you put yourself in another person's shoes, you see that their path isn't as easy as you once thought.

Your life takes on a completely different outlook, and your heart softens with love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.