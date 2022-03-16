Love Horoscope For Thursday, March 17, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 17, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Aries

Love can bring you tiny miracles today. Be open to exploring an area of your relationship that once seemed to be impossible to solve.

You may be surprised at how easy it can be to work with your partner, even when under enormous pressure.

Taurus

A little bit of spontaneity goes a long way. Do something fun and unexpected for someone you love.

It does not have to cost a lot of money. It can be as simple as offering to listen or appreciate something you see and mentioning it to them.

Gemini

Home and family life can be a busy place today. Unfortunately, you may quickly become consumed by the hustle and bustle of an active home.

It can be so hard to find a quiet spot to think and relax when you're sharing space with a significant other. But work together to make things better, even if it means taking turns with the chores or spending time entertaining young children while the other gets a break.

Cancer

Communication is critical, and when words are spoken out of anger or suddenly hurtful with no warning, it can feel like a dagger to the heart.

You may not know why a person speaks a certain way when typically kind and thoughtful. Asking what is wrong or if there is a problem later can help to clarify the situation.

Leo

Be careful not to overspend or to buy something impulsively. You may find something that you think is perfect for your partner.

But, try to resist the impulse to splurge on an expensive item. Give yourself a little time before completely jumping into an investment purchased on a whim.

Virgo

It's best to know what you want and to be prepared to ask for it.

Even in love, compromise can be risky as you can lose yourself trying to please another person. So for today, please yourself and see how this changes your relationships.

Libra

The desire to close a door and to have closure from your past taps you on the shoulder today.

It can be tiring toting around the memories of what someone has done to you. But, you're past that stage now and ready to set your sights free for what will come next in your chapter of life.

Scorpio

Friends are amazingly resourceful and kind when you need them to be there for you.

Your heart is still in a healing process. You benefit from knowing people who think for themselves and are comfortable with you being yourself.

Sagittarius

Self-love matters, Sagittarius. So, when you have a chance to do something fun and adventurous, it's time to take your show on the road.

This is a beautiful time to take a road trip, just to say you've had it all and were able to live your life the way you wanted to.

Capricorn

Your dreams and hopes aren't dashed. Just because something did not work out for you and another person this time doesn't mean that you are doomed to never fall in love again in the future.

The energy of the Full Moon is a powerful time for intention setting. So, say what you want in your life to love. Timing is unpredictable, and one day you may meet someone to enjoy all that a loving relationship can bring together.

Aquarius

Sharing your heart with someone opens you to vulnerabilities that help you see how deeply you can love and how much you can be hurt by another person.

These are risks that you need to take sometimes, Aquarius. Life is about these mysteries that open your eyes in ways that let you know you've lived life to the fullest, fearlessly.

Pisces

Commitment and love are so precious. Even if you're single, Pisces, you can make a vow to yourself to live and love to the best of your ability each day until the right person comes along.

And, if you're coupled, it's never too late to hit the reset button and to be the person you know your partner needs and who you genuinely want to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.