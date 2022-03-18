Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For Friday, March 19, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Saturday, March 19, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The energy of Virgo's Full Moon was heavy and intense, and now we glide into a Moon Libra for the weekend.

With the numerology of the day centered on leadership and flying solo to do your own thing, this is an amazing time to tackle areas of your life that need attention while making time for friends and socializing later.

We have the wisdom of the stars before us, when we view this day in light of the tarot, too. The Empress is the card associated with Libra's energy, and she brings a touch of feminine intuition and determination to our lives.

What does your day have in store for you on Saturday, according to the tarot cards?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Take a softer, gentler approach to your activities today.

It's been a crazy and hectic week, and you need to tone it down and get some rest.

You don't have to constantly perform for other people. It's good for you to spend a moment and just 'be.'

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You're allowing your emotions to get the best of you, Taurus. You're not thinking about the future, but simply what you're experiencing now.

While it's good to be fully present, the Ace of Cups, reversed, says to be aware of the future and what it may bring.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You don't always get a return on your investment. You are putting in a lot of energy, but if two people do not equally contribute, it's hard to know if things will work themselves out or not.

One person can only carry the total weight of the relationship for so long. Eventually, it will take the effort of two to succeed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

When you get the Temperance, reversed tarot card, it's easy to see how your patience is wearing thin.

You may not understand all that's going on, and it can test your spirit and push you to your limits, but take a deep breath and steer clear of anger. You'll see better once you have regained your center of peace.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

When you want something so badly, it can lead you down a path where you make compromises you really shouldn't.

The Devil tarot card is about being overtaken by your passion and desires. You may 'think' you've got a handle on your passion, but you are vulnerable, so be mindful of that.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You have so much to be thankful for. The Four of Wands reversed is about honoring yourself when you do something extraordinary.

Celebrate. Go beyond a pat on the back and be glad that you made it this far.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Are you feeling agitated and upset? There are negative emotions coming up for you, and the Knight of Wands reversed is waving a red flag before your eyes, revealing your feelings.

Angry or upset? It's normal to feel strongly about matters, but don't let it ruin your day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You get to enjoy all the abundance that the universe has to offer, and you may not even realize just how fortunate you are.

You have so many things afforded to you on all levels — emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. This is your time to shine, Scorpio, and your time to be free.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Don't doubt yourself or the things you're capable of doing Sag.

You may not see all the fantastic qualities you possess, but they are there within you and always available when you're in need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Bravery does not necessarily mean you're not scared. It means that you're willing to push beyond your comfort zone and own your feelings.

You don't have to allow things to stop when overwhelming hits. You know what is happening, so now all that is left is for you to release.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Aquarius, things are changing so quickly that it's enough to make your head spin.

You can't predict the future when you're not sure how or why things in your life are headed a certain way. So, you'll want to formulate a plan to take baby steps toward your goals.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Your feelings about someone have started to change. You don't always have control of the way that you feel, and you can't always decide to stop what's happening inside of you.

You're an evolving person, and when your heart begins to grow and mature, it searches for people who will spiritually resonate with your journey.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.