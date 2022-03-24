Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 25, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Friday, March 25, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Love to write, read or do some soulful activities such as meditation, yoga, or venture on a spiritual journey? Then, you're in luck with Friday's numerology.

Friday arrives with the power of 7 to make important changes.

The Moon in Capricorn brings attention to temptation and the Devil tarot card.

The last quarter phase brings crisis energy, and when in the zodiac sign of Capricorn we may experience a strong need to face our fears.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to take things a bit more seriously, Aries. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of career and social status.

You receive powerful energy to move mountains and to create change in your life. If you have a dream to fulfill, it's time to do the work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Learning is a key component to growth, Taurus. So, be a student of life.

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of education. Surrounds yourself with information. Let yourself become consumed by facts, details, through books, podcasts,

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Keep inventory of what you have and start a running list of things you need and are in short supply of. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of shared resources.

Become more contentious, so that when you're out shopping or tending to your daily routine your mind can spot what you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Get in touch with your inner wants and desires when it comes to who you want to be with. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of commitment.

Single? Create a list of traits you'd like in a future partner. Married? Think about the type of person you want to be, and start to work on self-improvement.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a busy day for you, Leo, and you will have lots of reasons to remain active and get things done.

The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of routines. Keep a to-do list handy. Remember to take breaks and give yourself a reward for a job well done at the end of the day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Let your imagination flow, Virgo. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of creativity.

This is a wonderful time to check out the latest inventory at craft stores. Enjoy garden markets or art shows? Plan to attend one with a friend this weekend.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to socialize and to visit your relatives. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of home and family.

Has it been a while since you've last been to a family reunion? You may receive an invitation to attend one soon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Be clear and seek to understand, Scorpio. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of communication.

An important message may come through in the mail. Have something important that needs updating? Plan to contact an advisor, your attorney to go over the details.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Save what you earn, Sagittarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of money.

You may receive a large sum of money that you can pocket for a rainy day. Need to do your taxes? This is the time to book an appointment with your accountant; and get things ready.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Set a goal, Capricorn. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your personal development sector.

Hire a life or fitness coach to help you remain accountable to your goals. Don't let procrastination get the best of you. Stay committed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be careful, Aquarius, The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of hidden enemies.

Keep certain details to yourself, especially secrets that can be used against you. Stick with what you know, and be cautious about what seems to be too good to be true. Likely it is.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to have fun and spend time with a bestie. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of friendships.

Plan a dinner date with your best girlfriend. Don't let too much time pass by before meeting with people you know are there for you, always.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.