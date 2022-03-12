Love Horoscope For Sunday, March 13, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 13, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Aries

Challenges you face may start to show their breaks and you are in a prime position to start all over again.

You may be less concerned about how you look to others or protecting your ego. Today is a day full of forgiveness and discovering that love is more important to you than anything else.

Taurus

A friendship can start to lessen in its intensity leaving you wondering if something is wrong. Sometimes people can change and the dynamic of your interaction follows.

You or your friend may have had feelings that the other wasn't aware of, so ask questions, and if you have concerns bring them up.

Gemini

You could meet someone unexpectedly at work today and sparks will fly.

You may find it difficult to imagine how a workplace relationship would work, but the feelings are too hard to ignore.

Cancer

Love changes people, and it often invites a new perspective. You may be learning things about yourself now that you had not considered before.

Your heart is more open to exploring what love means and expressing it in a way that is pure and noble to the right person.

Leo

A promise may be broken and this can lead you to feel disillusioned and disappointed.

Your heart is learning to accept things for what they are, and when the truth comes out about a matter you needed to know, you may feel a sense of relief but also sadness.

Virgo

A relationship you thought was meant to last could have other plans today. You may hear from a friend or someone you're close to that a marriage or couple has broken up.

The reminder of how precious and special love can be can give you a new perspective on what you want and how you'd like to show love.

Libra

A busy day? it's a good day to clear your calendar and plan something fun and adventurous instead.

What have you been longing to do for the fun of it? Be the person who initiates a night out on the town or a quiet meal in.

Scorpio

Romance is everywhere, but only if you take the time to see it. It's a day for hugs and lots of hand-holding.

Your romantic side comes out strongly and you might not mind having others see how you feel when it comes to your significant other.

Sagittarius

Families change, and often these transitions come when there's a shift of priorities. You may find it hard to please a particular family member no matter how hard you try.

Sometimes you have to accept that your role in life is to make yourself happy first, and then leave others to find their own way to inner joy.

Capricorn

Someone is lying, Capricorn. You may come across some important information that helps you to know what is the truth about a matter and what is not.

When it comes to listening to the words of the person in question, trust your gut instead.

Aquarius

Don't rush through the day. It can be so easy to misplace an important item or to lose a credit card or time which translates into a loss of money.

Try to slow down today and take things one minute at a time being fully present at the moment.

Pisces

Your honesty and sweetness speak for themselves. You don't have to tell people good things about you, even though you believe in being your own advocate.

People see your kind demeanor and your ability to be good to others even when they may not reciprocate the same behavior toward you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.