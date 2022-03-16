3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon Opposite Jupiter Starting March 17, 2022

Ah, Moon opposite Jupiter, where dreams come true, and love lives improve. Sometimes it's hard to believe that our situations can improve. Sometimes we don't even realize there's a need for improvement.

Yet, when we get a chance to see an improvement in action, we cheer. It's always good to take what is good to the next step, and if our heart is in the right place, we will be rewarded by the universe for our efforts.

And, efforts are required here, as improvements don't just happen on their own. In fact, it should be relatively easy for two people to agree on what needs to be done during the Moon's opposition to Jupiter.

Moon opposite Jupiter is also the transit that best represents agreement and orderly decision-making.

While there are downsides to opposition transits, when we have Moon opposite Jupiter, there is no downside ... there is only the willingness to expand and grow within the context of a love relationship.

If what is needed between you and your partner is communication, then bam! You shall have it. If you and your mate haven't expressed your feelings to each other in ages, then bam!

This is the time to say what's on your mind. And if you and the person you are in a relationship with want more than what you've settled for, then big bam! It's time to take that Moon opposite Jupiter's energy and work every last drop of it because your relationship is about to improve. Get on board.

So, who are the lucky ones on March 17, 2022?

Here are the 3 zodiac signs whose love life improves during the Moon opposite Jupiter on Thursday.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your relationship is about to take a turn for the better, and that's due to one reason: it's what you want. You'll be able to utilize that Moon opposition Jupiter energy to get what you want out of this relationship.

What you want is to be open with each other, without the fear of anyone getting too upset and walking out.

You've had a frantic relationship so far, and the both of you are pretty high-strung and emotional; that has to stop. No, you don't have to change your personalities, but you do BOTH have to mature.

You can't just take your upsets so far that it becomes a heartbreaking session of tears and angst every time you disagree. Moon opposition Jupiter finally kicks in as your Northstar and allows you to have faith in your life together. You will stay together — get used to it.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There is nothing like an improvement in the love relationship to make your day go smoothly, and you and the partner are both on the same track. You want a good life together, and you've paid the price to get here. Moon opposition Jupiter lets you see the big picture, and it looks like togetherness and comfort.

Sure, you have your moods, and of course, you fight, as most couples do — but those big, dramatic, maniacal fits that you both used to throw.

Nah, those are things of the past. If there's an issue, you talk it out. And with the Moon opposite Jupiter, you really get the hint: life is short. Why bother spending so much time and effort going over all the bad things? This transit gives you the go-ahead to concentrate on all that is good and secure in your relationship.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's not all that easy to get with a Sagittarius and their personal choices. You are someone who doesn't need people in the same way that everybody else does.

This is why, when you find a partner, they are usually perfect for you. Because, why bother otherwise? And you've found someone with whom you can be yourself, and that makes you not only happy but able to share.

During Moon opposition to Jupiter, you will feel such a special reverence for the person who accepts you as you are that your heart will overflow with joy. You are always ready to improve the relationship, so long as you don't compromise your soul and the person you're with?

They love you just the way you are, un-compromised soul, and all.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.