"To thine own self be true." What a statement, and oh so important, especially when we sense that we are not being true to ourselves.

Because we are people who fall in love, we are also people who give up a portion of ourselves for that love.

Sometimes when we give, we feel good, generous, happy to share...and then there are the times when giving seems to deplete us.

Oftentimes, we get into relationships that work out well in the beginning, but as time goes by, we notice that we're not being true to ourselves and that something vital is missing.

When we discover what is missing in our relationship, we stand firm; we have the answer and there is no point in ignoring the facts.

Starting March 16, the Sun squares Venus, and this transit lasts through May 2, 2022, bringing into the spotlight how we don't want to compromise any longer.

We see compromise as the enemy, and if we give in, we are no longer being true to ourselves. We are here with a purpose, and within the context of a relationship, that purpose is to be happy.

Some zodiac signs will figure this out during Sun square Venus. Happiness depends on certain variables, and personal happiness depends on some very specific variables.

You either heed to these needs or you ignore them, causing problems down the road. This is the time to stick to your beliefs, because if you've figured out exactly what it is that you believe in, then you need to honor that feeling.

Stand tall and proud in your beliefs, even if your convictions get in the way of your love life. Your love life will follow suit. Trust in this.

It's no fun when this happens, but here are the 3 zodiac signs whose pride gets in the way of love during the 2022 Sun square Venus starting March 16, and why, according to astrology.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You happen to be in a partnership with someone who is really demanding, and while you love and adore them, you're not always into what they're into.

And, they seem to have a helluva lot more energy than you do. You're a bit mellower than your partner, but you're also much more demanding, and during Sun square Venus, you'll find yourself doing a bit of stomping and insisting when it comes to going out or staying in.

You really don't want to have to give in this time, and even though they always show you amazing things and 'make' you have fun, you're just not into their thing this time around, and so you will tell them exactly how you feel.

Yes, you are proud to be a lazy homebody, and why not? It makes you comfortable and lets you be you. If they don't like it, they'll get over it. That's all you can say about that.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Sun square Venus opens up your eyes and lets you see exactly what needs to be done in order to make yourself happy.

You need to exercise a certain amount of control in all of your relationships, and while you are open to compromise, you're not really into pretending you like doing all the things your partner likes to do. On this day, you won't be having any of it.

You're just more comfortable doing things your way, and while this may cause an argument, nothing's going to change; you will do what you want because you're the boss of yourself — not your partner.

Your partner may moan and groan over your proud decision to stand alone, but if they love you as much as they say they do, then they'll be able to support your need for autonomy.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Some may call it pride, but you call it "doing things my way." You don't really care how your desire is interpreted, not by a stranger and not by a partner. You are unique, singular, and when you don't want to participate in something, you simply don't; no questions asked.

You're a rebel in this regard because you don't really care what others think, and if one of those others is someone you love, nothing changes.

You're into YOU, Sagittarius, and while some may say that you are too proud to step off your exalted platform, you'd still choose the platform for the boring experience of doing what is expected of you.

You don't feel particularly 'proud' to be the way you are, you just ARE the way you are. And there's no way you'd rather be. Freedom all the way, Sagittarius.

