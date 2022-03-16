Forgiveness is one of the hardest things to do, especially when we consider those who may be up for this forgiveness as our 'enemies.'

And yet, things like 'having enemies' is still a real thing, and not just an expression reserved for Medieval dramas or Superhero movies.

Yes, people still do have enemies, and I would suppose that as long as there is a human race, human beings will always be at odds, even to the point where they consider certain others to be 'enemies.'

What makes for an enemy and how does Moon in Virgo even come slightly close to affecting that?

The Moon in Virgo is a transit that pushes us to make sense of things.

This transit brings out our practical side when the Moon opposes Mercury. We don't want to know that we left something out, nor do we want to think that we're living our lives in a state of anger and grudge-holding.

Sometimes we need to forgive our enemies just to lighten our own load, and that is exactly what Moon in the zodiac sign of Virgo harmonizing with Pluto brings us to — the desire to divest.

And so, many of us, especially those who were born under the signs Virgo, Aquarius, and Pisces, will be divesting ourselves of the people in our lives who we have held on to for way too long.

This is a very fortunate way to go; forgiveness is meant to work for us. It's not about letting the other person get away with it, but much more about not wanting to insist that this 'enemy' has a place of importance in our lives any longer.

And, it's important to let go, which is why these 3 zodiac signs who forgive their enemies during the Moon in Virgo, March 16 - 18, 2022 feel relieved to put the past behind them.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Virgo takes place in your zodiac sign, so forgiveness is personal for you.

If there is any zodiac sign that can hold a grudge, it's you, Virgo, but you suffer right alongside that grudge. You might have felt that, at one point, your 'hate' gave you a thrilling kind of power; you relished that burning feeling, as you believed it gave you life.

Alas, the power of hate eventually eats the host alive, and that's where you are at right now.

The Moon in the feminine sign of Virgo really activates your desire to change things up, and you've decided that not only are you no longer holding this enemy of yours in place, but you're also actually bored to tears of even thinking of them.

Forgiveness comes to you without you even trying. You are about to let go of this so-called enemy of yours simply because their memory and their badness no longer entertain you. You forgive them because they hold no fascination for you any longer.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in Virgo brings your beliefs under evaluation.

You are about to let go of someone in your life because you've come to realize that you have no use for them on any level. You have used this person as a muse; they hurt you very badly, and the pain they caused has become an artistic inspiration for you.

You've milked this pain for all its worth and now you're tapped.

It seems like this person had some worth after all, but now that that well is empty, you feel as though you needn't hold on to them any longer. And so, you kiss them goodbye in your mind and shove them along their path.

This is how you deal with emotional pain; you make art out of it, and when it no longer gives you what you need, you move on. It's time to forgive this pain-giver while thanking them for the pain they gave you that you were able to turn into art.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

The Moon in Virgo has you looking at relationships in a new way.

It would be hard to think of what you're about to do as 'forgiveness' because that's not really something you do, but you will be ridding yourself of someone in your life that bugs you.

And while they are much more than just someone who bugs you, you'd rather not live day in and day out thinking about what this person has done to you, and how much you resent their very presence.

Because you can't just 'kill' them, you accept that they are there and that grates on your nerves even more. So, you make a deal with yourself:

if you can ignore this person forever, you can consider them 'forgiven' and thus, gone from your life. With Moon in Virgo at your back, you'll find comfort in letting go. Your enemy is never going to change, so the change is on you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.