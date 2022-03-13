3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On Monday, March 14, 2022

You will be on your way to winning an award if you DON'T have a rough week this week, and that's simply because the transits that are working their wily ways on us are hardcore leaders in causing confusion, aggression, and self-doubt.

It's like the trifecta of 'What the heck' is coming our way and we'd be well advised to be mentally and emotionally prepared.

Bam, as soon as Monday morning hits, you'll automatically know that something's up. Either the coffeemaker will go on the blink, or your Uber won't show up.

Mixed messages rule the day, and don't even get me started on your love life — with Moon opposition Venus making us extra emotional and Moon opposition Mars pushing us directly into the line of fire where our loved ones are concerned, we can basically spend this day redefining the phrase, 'lover's spat.'

We might have gotten out of it without a bruise if Moon square Uranus didn't want to be such a show-off during this time.

Yet, that's exactly what it wants, and we are nothing more than its playthings, ready, willing, and able to do the bidding of a troublemaker transit, such as Moon square Uranus.

Let's just look at it this way; we've been down this road before, and even though we didn't like it then, and we won't like it now, we still lived to see another day. Carry on, carry on.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough horoscope on Monday, March 14, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's really nothing wrong with this day, other than the fact that you simply can't get it together, and when that happens, you bring out the rude card and use it leisurely.

Sometimes, you really just don't have the patience to deal with anyone.

You may end up calling them a moron, to their face, because you always think you can get away with something like that, and that's kind of what you should be avoided on this day.

You call your rudeness "straightforward" and "funny." The person on the receiving end of your bad manners finds nothing funny about you, in fact, they can be angered to the point where you may want to get out of their way, Aries.

Keep this one in mind today: You can't always get away with everything, just because you think you're better than everyone else.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your deal today is all about love, and feeling neurotic. And it may very well end up being the same ol' story: you are having issues with your body image. Body-positivity is not in your wheelhouse on this day, which is a total change from the ordinary, as you are the first in line to own your looks 'as they are.'

Yet, there's always that one day where you fall behind and start to feel like you're less than 'all that.'

You also worry that your partner is going to suddenly see something about you that is...less than attractive, and because the planets just adore playing with your head, you'll throw yourself into a state of self-doubt and a lack of appreciation for all you've lived through to get to this place.

This should be the way where you love and honor yourself, Taurus. Don't fall down that rabbit hole; spare yourself the trip and get back to self-love.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your nemesis today comes in the form of Moon square Uranus and acts as a real mind trip when it comes to work and progress. Today is one of those days where you can't even believe what a super genius you are — and that's no joke.

You're a very smart person with incredible insights, and you'll wake up in a state of mind that makes you feel like you can handle anything and create everything.

That's where Uranus pulls the plug; your drive and energy levels will be shot down to nothingness because of this transit.

You feel like if you don't 'get this thing done' by the end of the day, you'll go mad, and so you try and try and try, but not only does it NOT get done, it doesn't even get started.

False starts and forced patience lead the day for you, Capricorn. Expect less today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.