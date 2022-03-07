Love Horoscope For Tuesday, March 8, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 8, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 08, 2022.

Aries

Aries, now that Mercury is preparing to leave your friendship circle, those who are truly in your court will make themselves known. In fact, a friendship that could be something more may even reveal itself.

While this may be something you thought was possible, it could be untimely right now. Enter things cautiously until the communication planet gets comfortable in its new sign next week.

Taurus

Your career and your social status may have been a source of comfort to you, especially if you're single and using a job to channel some of your loneliness. However, things are going to change quickly for you.

You're going to make new friends and meet people from different social circles. If you're single, this can lead you to meet someone you really like.

If you're coupled, hanging out with new couple friends can bring a boost of energy back into your relationship. So have fun.

Gemini

With your planetary Mercury in Aquarius, you've learned so many valuable things about love, life, and yourself.

You have been given a gift that will forever keep on giving back things you had once lost — courage, belief in love, and confidence.

This is a wonderful time to savor these experiences. Instead of seeing what didn't work out in your love life, think of all the things that did.

Cancer

Secrets have a funny way of finding their way to the light, and just before Mercury leaves Aquarius, the gossip chain may act up and lead you to discover something you ought to know.

These can be details that surprise you, but also can be a valuable tool for change. So, before you decide to judge the situation or react, ask yourself first 'what ought I do with this information?' Then, let your heart speak.

Leo

Love creates a strong sense of urgency and you may feel like you have to share your feelings and see if they are mutual.

You may not think that you can wait for your new relationship to progress naturally out of fear of losing your chance with this person.

But, don't be anxious, Leo. When a romantic connection is meant to be, it will be, and you just need to be you and watch things flourish.

Virgo

Mercury rules your zodiac sign, and it's preparing to leave Aquarius, your sector of duties.

You may have a lot of things going through your mind today — what you need to do for yourself — what needs to be done for others, and there just aren't enough hours in a day.

This can create tension in your relationship because of the overwhelming need to get through the day, so try to work into the day a relaxing moment to share with your mate to reconnect and stay close.

Libra

Romance is such an essential part of life, and you may truly feel like you need to squeeze in every moment you can today, especially since Mercury is leaving your romance sector.

Your nostalgic personality may cry out for more affection and intimacy, beyond physical touch. So, schedule some time with someone special so you can experience the sweet emotions you long to share.

Scorpio

Even you have moments where you need to disconnect from the world and tap into your inner thoughts and feelings.

You may find it hard to be too close to a partner who demonstrates a controlling nature, and if there are any hints of that, it could prompt you to pull away.

Sagittarius

How much have you invested in your relationship? You might not realize how much more there is to do.

But an amazing conversation where you explore the thoughts and feelings of your partner or love interest can help you to see the work that's before you. Pause, think things forward and start to plan ways to get to know them better.

Capricorn

Make something that gives you a smile on your face and helps you to memorialize your recent romantic experiences in some way.

Create an album of photos or pictures you've taken on your social media or make a fun collage in a frame to put on a wall where you can see it.

Aquarius

What motivates you to love deeply or to show you care?

With Mercury ending its time in your zodiac sign, you are in a powerful position to learn something new about yourself including in the area of love.

What's working for you now? A part of what you notice isn't working may be an excellent thing to focus on once Mercury enters Pisces.

Pisces

Love changes people, and you may be ready to do something new to make your relationship better than ever before.

Once you see how things used to be, you might wonder what could be in the future?

This is where you shine, Pisces. You can use your insight from your past love life to subconsciously make new decisions and improve your love life over the next month.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.