This week has a few challenges in store for us, mainly because it's hard to avoid conflict or challenges when we're working with Moon square Mars, Mars in Aquarius, and Venus conjunction Mars.

With all that Mars energy, we are all likely candidates for a rough time, and this also implies that we are the ones who may very be causing that rough time — for others.

And because we're looking at Venus conjunction Mars, we can toss our love lives onto the pyre of confusion for a quick burn.

This will could make phoenixes out of many of us, meaning that after we burn in the fire of our own ego, we may just figure things out and rise up, in spite of ourselves.

For some signs of the Zodiac, this week could be an important one; this is the week where we don't simply suffer in vain. There is a point to our suffering this week, and it's to finally get the kernels of wisdom in the lesson laid out before us.

Overthinking will rule the week, along with paranoia and suspicion in love. We will get to engage in senseless arguments, as well as meaningful ones.

All we can do at this point is accept that this week is going to kick butt and take names — all the while knowing that we can handle whatever comes our way. It is the kind of week where our hardcore lessons make us into better individuals. Rise up, Phoenixes!

It's a lot of challenge for 3 zodiac signs who will have a rough week, March 7 - 13, 2022, and here's why.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The main reason this week may end up being a little harder on you than you expected is due to expectation itself: you had it in your mind that this week was going to bring about the ending of something, and when you find out that this 'thing' is still going on and has no end in sight, your spirit will plummet into despair.

Now, despair never really gets you down, Aries; it's just 'yet another' thing to have to deal with. What you really want, this week is to have NO THINGS to deal with. You feel like you need a break and that the break must consist of people leaving you alone to think, and that's exactly what you won't be getting this week.

It's as if all the Mars energy there is has attached itself to you, simply because you're ruled by this planet. By the end of the week, you'll know that your main lesson is 'have patience.' As if you didn't get that lesson twenty times last week, eh?

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week puts you in a funk as you try very hard to understand the greater meaning of life and all of the other things that tend to throw you into an existential crisis. Mental health issues knock at your door, making you wonder what the heck you're doing here and if it's all worth it.

Of course, it's worth it, Taurus, and as you know better than anyone, it's just about taking everything one day at a time. You can't let everything fall apart simply because you feel angry at the world, and this week certainly does bring out your anger and resentment. You feel angry at the people who 'run the world' and you wonder how things became so out of control.

This kind of thinking becomes a downwards spiral that ironically leads you to a better place where you can sort things out for what they really mean to you, as opposed to how they affect the world at large.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

There's just too much going on these days and you want out. That's not as dramatic as it sounds, but you are serious about not wanting to be involved; enough is enough and this week puts you at your wit's end.

If you can put up a roadblock between you and all the grabby energy that pulls at you, you'll be OK, but the problem will be all about how to separate yourself from the thousand immediate problems that need your involvement.

Family doesn't know what to do without you, and so you're the go-to person for this, that, and the other thing. This week isn't a total loss, however, as it will teach you how to cope and you'll be surprised at how strong you really are when it comes to dealing with messes you didn't create, yet have to clean up.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.