Love Horoscope For Sunday, March 6, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 6, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, March 06, 2022.

Aries

The love of a good friend can pull you through so many obstacles and changes. You may not feel that your relationship is ready to handle the complexities of your life or even to share them with others.

But, this is how to test the strength of a person who has presented themselves as your friend. Perhaps test the waters to see how deeply your partnership can grow.

Taurus

When Venus enters your solar house of reputation, it's time to nurse and heal certain areas of your life where you've experienced a loss of respect or felt ashamed.

The feelings of shame can run so deeply and permeate other areas of your love life without you realizing it. You may not notice or recognize when this happens, but today starts a month of self-exploration in this area of your life.

Gemini

After Venus begins to transit a fellow air sign, you may find that you're thoughtful and more insightful when it comes to love and your relationships. This is a wonderful period of life where you can see your own limitations, but not without a good reason.

You may see where you need to let go and allow room for others to grow. You may also see where you need to be more attentive and caring, too, which will help you to become the type of lover you want to be.

Cancer

Some type of disclosure or revelation that comes from the heart of a friend or lover can be so hard for you to comprehend, but there's a reason why people share their feelings, and it's to be loved unconditionally, free of judgment, which you can do.

This may be a type of test you may need to pass. Your hurt feelings can be hard to overcome but choose compassion and empathy.

Leo

Your love life gets reset and activated when Venus enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

This is a wonderful time to explore your freedom to be, but also to consider dating, settling down, or making a renewed vow to your partner.

You may not be looking for love, or still wonder if you'll ever find what you're looking for. Venus in Aquarius may provide you with a gift of its existence to renew hope.

Virgo

It's never wrong to invest in yourself. With Venus in your sector of health, you might find it worthwhile to buy things that encourage a practice of self-love.

From picking up a book you want to read to signing up for an app that you believe will give you the drive and motivation to stay on target for a personal goal, This day begins to focus on your needs and wants, and encourages you to not worry about the cost it may take to do so.

Libra

Your love life gets a romantic boost when Venus enters your sector of creativity and pleasure. This is a wonderful time to do things that make you feel good inside and out.

You might enjoy dabbling in creative arts or making something sweet and handmade for your significant other. Dive into decadent desserts or indulge yourself in a rom-com movie that touches.your heart.

Scorpio

Home is where the heart is, right Scorpio, and right now with Venus entering your family sector, your sights are on your family.

This is a wonderful time to reconnect with loved ones — both near and far. Pick up the phone to call or schedule a long-distance trip to see relatives that you've not visited for a long time.

Sagittarius

Take to pen your thoughts and dreams, Sagittarius. A part of you may feel as though you have some amazing things to tell.

From romantic story writing to penning a few choice poems, this is a great time to express your artistic nature — from love songs to something a bit edgier to express what you feel in your heart.

Capricorn

When Venus is in your sector of personal property, money often follows. Now is a great time to put your focus and attention on passion projects or a job that you love.

You may find this to be a productive time that also reaps financial benefits for you and for those whom you love to lavish with gifts when you have financial security and a little extra income to spend for fun.

Aquarius

Venus enters your zodiac sign, Aquarius, and this is also your Venus return. Venus's return is a time of love and growth.

You may meet someone special and fall in love. If you're already coupled, signs can point to the status of your relationship that brings you to see where you currently stand and what needs to be done to build your romantic life.

Pisces

Love your enemies, Pisces, and when Venus is in your sector of hidden enemies, you may find that it's safer to love and adore people from afar.

You won't want to have ill will toward anyone, but it will also be difficult not to call out what you see, especially if you feel that you're treated unjustly or with a lack of kindness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.