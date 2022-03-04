Love Horoscope For Saturday, March 5, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 5, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, March 05, 2022.

Aries

You are easily moved by flattery today, but Aries it's also important to note who it is that's giving you a compliment and for what reason.

With the Sun conjunct Jupiter in your solar house of karma and hidden enemies, it's wise to exercise a bit of caution with people whom you don't really know well.

You might not see certain red flags, such as love bombing, but with time, what's ingenuine will become clear as day.

Taurus

It's so good to know when you have met someone who is in your corner and there for you through good and bad times.

The Sun conjunct Jupiter in your friendship sector magnifies who you could claim to be on your team in life.

Appreciate those individuals who are always there for you when you need them. Even if you say thank you often, be a bit more intentional today to show your appreciation for the role that they play in your life.

Gemini

You may find love while at work today, as your charm and charismatic personality shine brightly wherever you go.

Your character, the skills you possess, and the uniqueness of who you are are clearly visible to people around you.

You may feel fortunate to have suddenly acquired so much attention from others, and this might also lead you to meet the love of your life.

Cancer

Faith in love can grow, even after a difficult breakup that hurt your heart.

You may finally feel ready to start dating again or at the very least, let people know you are considering reopening your heart to a new love, should that opportunity arise organically.

Leo

Your sweet and generous nature comes out strongly and you might even think about giving more than ever before to a special someone.

This is so kind of you, Leo, but be careful and go slowly. Let the person you love earn such a high level of trust. You don't want to love bomb a person, or give so much that you regret it later.

Virgo

Even if you're not someone who loves the limelight, today you might long to have the world see how much you love your special someone. You may be inclined to post about your relationship more on social media.

If this is not your normal way of doing things, be conservative. It may seem sweet to post all your "I love you' moments on your profile, but it's so much sweeter when you can just say it to the person you care about directly.

Libra

It's always best to work on yourself after a breakup. You might be hurting so much and want your ex to see how much you've changed, but this is about you. You don't want to think about what their reaction will be.

Remember that this is about you and your need to grow, and this is what you have been wanting to do for so long. So, don't worry about them, keep your eyes on the prize, which is you.

Scorpio

You want to experience all the joys of love and to explore romance in ways you have not. You may enjoy a little bit of fun and out-of-the-box experiences.

Perhaps you can schedule them yourself, even if it's just with a friend with who you enjoy doing things or with your significant other who has stopped trying to do new things. It might be fun to try and spice things up and see their reaction.

Sagittarius

The desire to start a family can be strong for you right now. You may still be slightly unsure if this is the right time or if you are ready.

So, talk about it. Try and see where your head is at when it comes to becoming a parent. Think about your life now and how it may change if you decide to try and have a baby, adopt or foster.

Capricorn

An important conversation can leave you feeling lost as to what is expected of you.

There can be ego or pride that clouds your ability to understand your partner's or even your own intentions.

You may need to take a step back to feel things through and understand your own thoughts and emotions better.

Aquarius

Don't give more than you receive when it comes to love. You might feel like you have to prove your love or that you need to show how much you care.

But, Aquarius, you have to know your own value. You are worthy of being pursued, and there's no reason to be friends with an ex who has decided that they didn't want to be with you, but then want to get back together without showing their sincerity of heart.

Pisces

Believe in yourself, Pisces. You have so many amazing qualities, and you have so many reasons to appreciate and value yourself.

You need to know what you bring to the table and why you're the catch.

Let your self-love go deep down to the root of who you are, and value your time, especially while respecting your boundaries.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.