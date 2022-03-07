3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On March 8, 2022

It wouldn't be a far-fetched idea to think that today might bring us a few upsets, as we are hosting several feisty transits, namely Moon square Mercury, Moon trine Pluto, and Moon trine Mars on this day in history.

Because of these transits, we can count on a few counter-effects: we'll be misunderstanding important information, and we'll get angry at ourselves because we won't be able to understand how we've missed such critical data.

It's a day filled with self-doubt, and while that's not really a big deal for us humans, what stands out the most is that we won't be able to forgive ourselves today, for whatever trouble we've caused, or are about to cause.

And, because it will be especially hard to own up to the fact that we missed an important piece of the puzzle, we will divert that energy into hostility. If we appear mad, then maybe no one will notice how much we messed up. Right?

And so, this day goes to smoke screens, which basically means we will take our embarrassment and make it into an angry front, one that no one will want to cross. If we can convince people that they'll be verbally slaughtered for even stepping near our direction, perhaps then they won't notice what imbeciles we've been.

Perhaps, or perhaps not. We shall see. And for some signs, this holds true more than for other signs.

If you want to know why these 3 zodiac signs who will have a rough day will find challenges more than most starting March 8, 2022, read on.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

March 8 is not your best day, Taurus. In fact, this is the kind of day that you might just consider to be one worthy of putting behind you if you can only get to that stage. In order to get to that stage, you're going to have to convince the people around you to look in another direction, meaning, if they spend too much time looking at you, they'll start to notice something wrong.

The transits have conspired to make you make big mistakes today, and some of those mistakes have already started to take place.

If someone notices what you've done, you could stand to lose something important, yet you don't know if you have enough energy to actually throw in a diversion. You'll be OK, Taurus, and hopefully, you'll learn from your big mistake and take those lessons with you in the future.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With Moon square Mercury hovering above, you'll be feeling strong and...insensitive. You get that way, sometimes, and once you're on an insensitivity bender, you justify your behavior by saying, "I just tell the truth, that's all." For some reason, you think your truth is everyone else's truth, and you fancy yourself the great teacher, during times like these.

Alas, all people see is a bully who can't help but hog the spotlight so that they can hawk their goods to a crowd of non-believers.

Today's the day when you really think you are the master of all humankind and that everyone here was born to listen to your holier-than-thou babble.

And because no one's really up for hearing your auctioneer rantings, you end up having a really rough day.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

It's birthday season for you, Pisces, and because you are expecting the world to fall at your feet to offer gift after gift of adoration, you'll be sorry to know that no one is doing anything near that. You like thinking of yourself as a 'kid at heart', as if that means that you should be handled with special care during the birthday season.

Because of Moon square Mercury, you get all your signals wrong. You set yourself up for this grand expectation and what you get for expectation is the chance to see that — while people DO care, they just don't care THAT much.

Yes, people in your life love you, but nobody is into the fanfare that you so love, or loved when you were a kid. It might be time to grow up and accept that birthdays aren't the same as they once were, when you were, like...three?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.