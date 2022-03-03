Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of March 7 - 13, 2022

We are midway through Pisces season, and there's just so much going on this week, and of course, everything starts and ends with the cosmic transits that rule our world.

We'll be seeing the ups and the downs due to the Mars and Venus conjunct, plus Jupiter is still holding hands with the Sun in Pisces.

With transits such as Moon conjunction Uranus and Moon trine Mars, we should be put to the test, patience-wise all week.

We'll also be skating alongside the exalted Moon in Taurus, which will act as an emotional anchor for us this week. Venus in Aquarius may stir our love lives up a degree, while Moon sextile Neptune may have plunged us into the depths of overthinking and a touch of neurotic behavior.

We'll be feeling the oncoming of personal power as the Quarter Moon in Aquarius greets us on March 10, and we may finally get to realize a dream during Moon sextile Jupiter.

As per usual, we will have to face ourselves in the mirror to fact check our lives, while enduring the consequences of past actions that come to haunt us. Let's just hang in there, together, knowing that whatever comes our way, we can survive it and end up all the better for our involvement.

To find out what's happening during the week of March 7 - 13, 2022 for your zodiac sign read on.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Bad dreams may affect your decision-making this week, Aries. You'd be better off looking at the facts, rather than going with your gut reaction, as your intuition is a little off this week and any choices made without researching your options may end up a disaster.

Take the time to do your due diligence before signing any agreements or contracts.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll be in good company this week, as there is someone in your social circle who is not only friendly but generous to a fault.

While you don't want to take advantage of their kindness, you won't be able to help but see this person as excessively helpful.

This is someone who wishes to play a generous role in your life, and you'd stand to benefit if you let them do as they wish.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have spent a ton of time reflecting and retreating, and you're just about sick of it. You can't wait another minute; you need action right now.

This could be about a job offering or the beginning of a project that has your name all over it. You want things to start already; you feel like your life is going to waste with all this time just passing you by.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is the week when it would be best for you to withdraw and stay silent. You might have the tendency to show off, especially when it comes to your 'invisible' powers.

You may very well have them, but telling people that you are basically the Great and Powerful Oz is only going to have people think you're a kook. Stop showing off so much and start showing up.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will be kept afloat on a wave of anger this week, and in your world, that's not all that bad. You like making your anger work for you, and because there is something in your life that really gets your goat and doesn't seem to be going away any time too soon, you'll use the rage that this topic brings about in you to stand tall in your decision-making. Will you be shouting and ranting? Why yes, you most certainly will be.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week doesn't bring much excitement with it, as it's back to business as usual. What might be an added plus for your week is that there will be a lot of generous sharing, and you might even receive a thoughtful gift from someone at work.

This week is a good one for you to express yourself and to listen closely to a good friend speak, as they seem to have a few insights that might be able to change your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is the week where you bow out of your responsibilities and your ability to care. You just don't. And it feels good, because, in truth, you've overextended yourself in the 'care' department and now you're spent; you're dry.

You've got nothing to give because you've given it all away already. Now is the time to replenish. This is the week to spend as much time alone as you get squeezed in.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Whatever you put your mind to this week, Scorpio is basically yours for the asking. It's a good week and it's one that avails so many brilliant opportunities that you, yourself, might think it's a joke.

It's almost as if too many good things are headed your way, but you can trust that everything here is meant to be. If you reap the rewards and those rewards are excellent, then who's to say no? Not you. Accept your fate!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'll be dealing with family members today and a few old grievances may come up — as they always tend to do with family members.

There's one person in particular that you don't get along with, and the two of you know, in your hearts, that you'll both never know peace around each other.

You've already come to terms with this fact, but has that person? No, they haven't which is why they will be back this week for more toil and trouble.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Why is it always Capricorn that gets the greatest financial news, each and every time? Well, it might be because you guys are the ones who fight the hardest for a good paycheck.

This week brings yet another achievement and another raise in pay. This week is strictly financial, and it's all about the gains. This could also be the week where you put the money down on something intensely special, like a new home or a trip around the world.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's a family-oriented week for you, too, Aquarius, and you'll be known as 'Money-Bags'. Yes, that's right. Everyone will turn to you for a handout during this week, even your partner.

You'll laugh because you've just come into a little extra cash and as soon as it hits, so come to the open hands and the grubby grabbings. You'll be quite popular with the kids in the family this week. Just laugh it off.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

This is your week to pull back and have yourself a good, long think. You've been feeling rather 'revelatory' over the last few weeks, and those revelations are starting to become clear thoughts during this week.

You will come to recognize exactly what it is that you need to let go of, as well as what you need to concentrate on in terms of the future. Order is what the week is about, and you'll feel it emotionally as well as financially.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.

