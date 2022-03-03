3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On March 4, 2022

It's March 4, 2022, and we have the Moon in Aries, our Sun in Pisces, and Venus in conjunction with Pluto — what could possibly go wrong?

This is where the individual traits of each particular zodiac sign decide whether or not we are to have a good day or a rough one.

And because we were here to discover the rougher side to March 4, 2022 that also means we'll be calling out three zodiac signs. Three zodiac signs who will not be able to handle Moon in Aries.

Three zodiac signs who won't go with the flow of Pisces season, and three signs who will be mighty upset with the presence and influence of Venus conjunction Pluto.

If we are intimidated by conflict or confrontation, today will be 'one of those days'. If we resent others for being happy or content, then today will show us how selfish we are for begrudging others joy.

And if we are in love, we may just get that wake-up call that lets us know that our love interest is thinking about someone else. Yes, folks, it's 'that' kind of day.

Which of you feels particularly sensitive today, in ways that you'd prefer would never rise to the surface? Who out there didn't want to have to stand up for yourself, but felt bullied into taking a stance?

That's the flavor of today. And the 3 zodiac signs who will be feeling it the most by having a rough day are Aries, Taurus, and Pisces on March 4, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What's going to be at the heart of your bad mood today lies in the idea that you feel powerful, but your power seems to keep being redirected towards things you don't want to be involved in.

Say for instance you get a fantastically productive idea; you want to immediately get started, your energy is through the roof...you share this idea with someone who thinks it's a great idea and wants to help you out. Here's the kicker: you won't want help.

This is your idea, and your energy, but suddenly 'the gang' is all here to be a part of your momentum and what ends up happening is that they or this one person just completely usurps your energy, making it their own, thus halting the project right at the top, making it impossible to move forward — or to want to.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today is the day where you show a little more vulnerability than you ever planned on and to all the wrong people. You might have something on your mind, something you never have any intention of sharing, and yet, your mood makes you testy and worried, which makes people ask you what's wrong.

Ah, the famous and most dreaded question: What's wrong? When this question is asked at the wrong time, it gets the fateful response, which, in your case, doesn't come in words, but in tears.

You didn't want to show anyone that you were upset today, and now it's front-page news and you feel like there's a camera in your face and a mic set up so that you can share your private woes with the public.

So unwanted, yet, this trap is one you fall into on this day.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You don't know whether to feel angry and irate today or happy and hopeful. All you really know is that there's something going on inside you and you can't put your finger on it.

It's like a memory is right there, waiting for you to uncover it, and until you do, all you can think of is that there's something you don't know and it will bug the heck out of you if you don't figure it out.

This day brings confusion, but a way out of it, as well. It will be up to you during this day to figure out if your agitation means anything to you, if it has any worth, or if you're merely wasting another day by giving in to your moodiness and scattered thoughts.

The only reason you're angry today is that you can't figure out what it is that you've forgotten — because you know there's something important in that memory.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.