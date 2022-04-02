3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On April 3, 2022

April is the kind of month where we want very badly to feel optimistic about everything in the future. It's a great time to do some Spring cleaning, and it's the kind of season where we start thinking about outdoor activities. Basking in the sun may not be here as of yet, but April lets us know that it's coming. And where the Sun is, so is hope and happiness. We want the warmth of the sun, which brings us back to April — the rainy month.

We're working with one transit in particular on this, the third day of April: Moon conjunction Uranus. Uranus is the planet of rebellion and eccentricity — which sounds good if you're an eccentric rebel, but even eccentric rebels may have a problem with today, as the trouble lies in the limitations that are put upon us, on this day.

So, for example, if you get it into your head that you want to be the family brat, you'll end up being cut off, monetarily. If you're more mature than brat-level antics, you can still rely on the idea that whatever you want, you'll be stopped before you get to start.

The revolution will not only NOT be televised, it will NOT be held at all. No matter what you do to show off, to prove you're right, to do that crazy thing that nobody else will do — the verdict is in: You're not going to get to do it. Well, that was to the point, Moon conjunct Uranus. We hear you loud and clear, down here on little old Earth.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On April 3, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Here's a heartbreaking day if ever there were one, and it's not about someone hurting or betraying you. It's about you making a fool out of yourself because you think you can get away with it. What's so sad about this is that you really aren't trying to get over on anyone; you just want to do something goofy and cute, and it's about to backfire on you, big time.

After the fact, you'll have to confront your own behavior, and that will be hard because you don't see that you've done anything wrong. What's worse is that you haven't actually done anything wrong; you just went about doing something right in the wrongest way possible. You acted like a child; you thought others would find you amusing, and when they didn't, they turned on you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're about to do the typical Uranus move: you're going to rebel. And, there's a really good chance that as your ego flares, you'll go straight for the throat of someone who could seriously do you some personal damage. It's as if you want to hurt them before they even think about hurting you, and so you go for it.

You've been feeling on edge lately as if you're waiting for the ball to drop in some relationship of yours. Because you are so stressed out anticipating what this person is going to do, you make the first move and that move is pure foolishness. You couldn't wait it out, and so you gained traction on them, naturally assuming they were out to get you. They weren't out to get you, Sagittarius. On April 3, you will be a rebel without a cause.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The day begins in an orderly fashion, and after one sip of that homebrew, you'll feel like it's going to be a great day. That's the effect of the Moon in Taurus, as it makes you feel stable and secure in your moves. "What happens next, well that's the play and we wouldn't want to give it away..." Actually, we do want to give it away and the plot twist that follows here is that you will quickly plummet into anger at your family. Not what you needed, and yet, it seems to be all you want.

There's an issue with someone in the family and they seem to be hogging up all of your time. You wonder why they haven't approached someone ELSE in the family, as you really wanted to stay in your 'stable and secure' head today. Well, that stability is a short-lived experience as you'll be donating most of your time today to family pressures.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.