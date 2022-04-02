3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During Moon Sextile Venus Starting April 3, 2022

April is the season of fresh starts. The Sun and Mercury are both in Aries which encourages thinking about relationships in a fresh way, including the area of forgiveness, especially for three zodiac signs who have been dealing with enemies for quite some time.

When we have a Moon sextile Venus, we have a choice: Forgive and let go, or grab on so tightly that our fingers break. When we hold on to pain, especially pain that comes in the form of people — we give that pain power to grow.

If left unattended, that pain power can take over and ruin our lives. If we surrender our power to the memory of someone who did us wrong, then we might as well consider ourselves members of the undead. Because living in a grudge state is not life. Forgiveness introduces life once again, and that is where we need to be. That is what we owe ourselves in this life, being that we have only this one to experience...at least for now.

Moon sextile Venus is the transit that ultimately represents forgiveness, especially in matters of love gone awry. This is the season where we weigh the value of holding on to someone who has clearly caused us nothing but grief. Whether they are an ex or a family member with whom you've had bad blood, there's a very good chance you'll come around to forgive them during this astrological transit.

There is no joy, nor is there any glamour to holding on to an enemy. There's no 'great story' there, nor does anyone want to hear this great story even if there were one. You have been holding on to hate and coldness for too long, and even you know it to be true. You owe this to yourself. It's time to let go.

It's time to forgive their enemies for Cancer, Leo, and Pisces starting April 3, 2022.

And if you're one of them, here's your horoscope on why the Moon sextile Venus on Sunday encourages you to move on.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's taken you a very long time to realize that it might be best for you to forgive your enemy than to take them with you for the rest of your life. You're not getting anything out of this war, and it's not only turning you into a hostile person, but it's also becoming boring.

You're not even sure they're still out there, alive, doing whatever they do. This person that you've held on to, kept close to your heart and called them, 'enemy' — this is someone who doesn't even know your name anymore, yet you've given them celebrity status in your life.

Suddenly, it's you who feels like a fool, and Moon sextile Venus is there to make you understand that this doesn't have to last forever. You can forgive them and still have a life. Try it, Cancer. Try to forgive this 'enemy' of yours. See what happens. Take a chance.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Nobody holds a grudge like you. You are the king of making statements like, "You're dead to me." If only you didn't keep them so alive in your mind after you claim all the dramatic comebacks and vicious statements. Perhaps it's time to really let this person go. You can't just say, "You're dead to me" and continue to carry a torch for them. Especially when so much energy needs to be burned in order to keep up your level of hate and disdain.

You really are too much at times, Leo, and in the end, it's always you who gets hurt, despite how you like to show people again and again that you're the biggest badass there is. You're not a badass, you're a fearful person who hides behind a bravado facade. Let the Moon sextile Venus help you here. Let yourself let go of this person who is so dead to you, yet completely alive and taking over your entire universe.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

The truth is you really don't want to have to ever say the words, "I forgive you" because to do so would mean, to you, that you are allowing the unforgivable to happen without punishment. Well, that is, unfortunately, the way things work sometimes, Pisces.

It's really best for us to acknowledge the damage and not let it become our life. If you have a problem with someone in your life, just let it go. Yes, those words are hard to live, but they are not impossible. You have spent so much time hating someone, not forgiving them, not letting them slink into the past where they belong....it's time to let them go. Call it forgiveness or call it throwing out the trash; either way, it's the same thing. You don't need to honor and celebrate your trash. You need to get rid of it. That's called forgiveness.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.