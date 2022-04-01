3 Zodiac Signs Whose Long Distance Relationships Fall Apart During The Moon Conjunct Uranus, April 2 - 4, 2022

Long distance relationships have their place, and certain zodiac signs handle it well. For air signs, an LDR might be ideal because this unique relationship provides space to do your own thing, but that may not always be the case. For example, on days when the Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, people who travel to see each other and communicate mostly via text, email, chat, or video will feel stretched to their limits and it can cause a breakup where there once was love.

If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's that nobody wants to be made into a fool, over anything, and this astrological transit can have the most determined earth zodiac sign questioning themselves and their love decisions.

We'll accept all the other critiques, but when it boils down to people thinking we're actually foolish — especially when it comes to love and distance — then that's where we walk away.

And during the course of April 2 - 4, when the Moon is in Taurus after the day notoriously associated with pranks and calling someone out on their foolishness (how did we ever decide this was a cool 'holiday'?), a few of the zodiac signs here will feel the brunt of what it's like to be on the receiving end some cruel jokes.

Let's jump right to it. We're looking at the Moon conjunct Uranus and the havoc it can create when it comes to love relationships. Everything will be tested today, and if you're in any kind of compromised situation with your lover, you will have to face many difficult realizations.

Sure, it's possible to bypass the troubles if your relationship is secure and stable, but what if it's not? And more...what if you're in a long-distance relationship and things have proven to be rocky? This is the transit that takes you down. Be prepared because you will be shaken.

April 2 is the cut-off date for long-distance relationships and it may take all weekend for an LDR to officially end. And what's going to be obvious is that you've been expecting this. There is something inside you that never believed this was going to last, and what do you know? Your day has arrived. And the Moon conjunct Uranus is all too happy to help destroy what never had a chance in the first place: your long-distance relationship.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Long Distance Relationship Falls Apart During Moon conjunct Uranus on April 2 - 4, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's hard to be in love with someone who isn't there, especially when you're a Leo, and you not only need and crave the affection in person, but you seriously want them to pay attention to you, up close and personal.

So, you started something that you can't finish. It's not like this is the first time, and you wanted this: a long-distance relationship to help you take your mind off the world and its problems.

But the whole thing has now taken on a tone of bored obligation and emotional flatness.

The Moon conjunct Uranus lets you know that you're over it. It's just not what you want. You tried, you lived it out, and now all you can see is that you and this long-distance lover have had your day in the sun, and now it's time to move on.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may be in an LDR at this moment. If so, you may also be feeling as though it's time to end it. The Moon conjunct Uranus ramps up that feeling, and makes you feel very justified in calling it quits. Enough is enough.

You got the attention you wanted, and you gave whatever it was that they wanted, and now you both just stare at the texts or speak dully to each other on the phone, knowing it's going nowhere. You are a little more enthusiastic about ending it than they are, but do you care?

No, you don't. In fact, once you've moved on to a different way of thinking, you barely recognize the strong convictions that you stood beside only a day earlier. Today is a new day, and if Virgo wants to end a long-distance relationship, then that's what Virgo does.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's only one reason that you're still in the long-distance relationship that you somehow got yourself into, and that is because you aren't fond of crushing the heart of the person who is madly in love with you. You've also moved on to someone new and haven't quite admitted this to your long-distance partner.

The pandemic made it easy to sit at your computer and hook up with people online, but now that it's basically over, you went back to 'real people' and come to think of it, you prefer 'real people' to online romances. It's just the way you are. But you are also someone who carries guilt with them.

The Moon conjunct Uranus exacerbates that guilty feeling and pushes you to come out with the truth. You need to free yourself. Be kind and easy, but do not promise more of the same thing. Free yourself and them at the same time.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.