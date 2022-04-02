The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, April 3, 2022

It's going to be a great day for three zodiac signs on April 3, 2022. Under the energy of the Sun and Moon today you will feel a powerful desire to embrace your true self and rebel against anyone or anything that stands in the way of that.

You are still acclimating to this new month of energy which is inspiring you to act instead of staying in your head overthinking like the first few months of this year.

This is a period to get used to being less scared about what could go wrong and instead start to feel more inspired about all of those that could go right.

In just a few days you will start to feel the massive shift of Venus entering Pisces, but for now, the Sun in Aries and Moon in Taurus brings forth a desire to start acting from and speaking your truth.

Midday the Taurus Moon will join up with Uranus in Taurus making you clearly see those who are trying to hold you back from being yourself and pursuing your deepest dreams.

You may notice pressure from others to conform, emotional manipulation, or even threats against what they might do if you suddenly decide to live for yourself.

At other times this may have worked on you, convincing you that you needed this type of person and relationship in your life, but today the only thing it will inspire is breaking free.

You will stand up to those who truly do not support you being yourself and will want to embrace whatever that means for yourself.

The connection between the Sun and Mercury in Aries will be giving you the opportunity to address these kinds of relationships in your life with the truth of what they were meant to teach you.

Because any kind of relationship, romantic or otherwise, that does not accept or encourage you to be yourself is not really one that you need anyway.

All in all, astrology shows us why the best horoscopes for April 3, 2022, belong to Taurus, Aries, and Scorpio.

Read on to find out why.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Part of your journey this entire year is to decide what is right for you versus what other people may think is best. Today marks an important part of this as both the Moon and Uranus in your sign are joining forces today to help you see that just because someone may say they have the best of intentions for you, does not mean that, they do. This is a new freedom coming in Taurus, and it is one that should be used wisely.

As you start to notice who around you want you to follow your own heart in life versus those whose approval is consistent, only if you are doing what they want will you feel yourself becoming stronger and more confident. It is the perfect day to speak your mind and to stand up to those who have been trying to have you live within an illusion. You know yourself well enough to know what is meant for you versus what is not. Now is the time to trust that and to never let anyone else tell you differently.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are more than just getting ready for a new chapter in your life, you have also outgrown who you used to be. When you realize the magnitude of your own growth it can be overwhelming because it can feel like nothing really fits the same anymore. This can be hard, but it is also beautiful because it means that you are ready for whatever comes next. Even if you are not sure you know that it is going to be a giant leap into the unknown and unpredictable.

This is your chance to not just have hard conversations or speak up about your boundaries, but to speak from a place of growth instead of hurt feelings or fear. You can only control how you show up to a conversation, not how the other person hears you.

No matter how much you are realizing today that you have learned so much about who you are and what you need, it does not mean anyone else has. Speak your truth but also remember that those who are committed to hearing you from their own wounds will never be able to utterly understand you.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today is your own personal declaration of freedom, not just in life, but specifically in relationships. Whether this is a past pattern that you are finally reaching healing and closure on or an existing one, today marks the end of your trying to people please your way into love. As you have already felt the magic of the eclipses turning into your sign this year, you are seeing more clearly who you are and what you need, not just from life, but specifically from someone that you are in a relationship with.

Your ability to tolerate less has gone from minimal to none and now it is about cutting yourself free from those last few strings that bound you to a place where you thought you deserved to continually struggle. Believe in what you have in your mind's eye and trust the vision forward, even if you cannot see every step along the way. Better days and nights are ahead, all you must do is make sure you never compromise what you really need for another’s comfort ever again.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.