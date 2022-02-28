Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Tuesday, March 1, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 1, 2022.

It's time to work harder for love as Venus and Mars hit a critical degree. At 26 degrees we are at a turning point in our relationships. For some, this can be it's time to buckle down and try one more time, and for others, it may be time to let go and do the hard work of rebuilding alone.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 01, 2022.

Aries

There are things that you need to finish, Aries, and even though you might prefer to leave loose ends in order to start your life, you have to also do the right thing.

A relationship isn't completely over yet, and for your own self-respect, it's a good idea to do what you know is the right thing — even if part of you is afraid to waste time or miss out on your future.

Taurus

Some lessons are harder to learn than others, and just when you think you've grown and matured in a relationship a new test or trial could manifest to show you that you still have a long way to go.

Remember that love is not just about the physical aspects of life. It's also about what is spiritual and for this, you may have a few more lessons to master.

Gemini

It can be hard to let go of things you've earned, and when you are in a breakup, you might feel that life is unfair at times.

But your generous spirit and nature won't go unrewarded. Things in life are replaceable, and you never know what the future holds for you, but certainly, it will be a great thing.

Cancer

You might want to just throw in the towel and call quits on a relationship. But, there can be another part of you ready to go back into the ring and try again.

It's hard to know which part of you is best to listen to. The thing that you have to do is tune into your heart and let your love lead the way.

Leo

Love is more than just a feeling. True love is also there when a person is sick or going through a hard time. Your significant other may be in need of the friend you know how to be and the person who can be there during a rough patch.

It's not easy to put your romantic needs aside, but for the next few days, it may be necessary.

Virgo

Romance isn't easy at times because you may run out of ideas on what makes your significant other feel special.

There are lots of ways to discover fresh ideas. Perhaps check out blogs, videos or ask a friend. The simplest way could be to ask, but if they aren't sure, maybe invite them to go on an adventure to discover what would work for both of you to rekindle the love you once shared.

Libra

This week, turn your attention toward making your home feel cozier and more welcoming.

In a world where there is always so much to do, you may find it useful to have a place where you feel like returning to at the end of the day, and life doesn't feel so hectic or out of control when that place includes a loving partner.

Scorpio

A conversation you need to have with your significant other may need to take place, and even though it can be hard to finish complex topics in one sitting, try to do so. Prepare in advance.

Treat it like an important meeting. Be concise and clear, and most importantly, listen with a desire to help resolve your mutual conflicts.

Sagittarius

A financial problem may not be easy to solve, but when you have the opportunity to find a way to work together as a team, do your best to figure things out and not argue.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

A lot of good can come when two people put their heads together and strive for harmony. You may be pleasantly surprised by how easy it can be to get through a tough time even amidst the financial stress.

Capricorn

Work on yourself can be the greatest act of love you can do this year.

You may have a lot of things you know you'd like to improve, and you don't need a reason. Self-love is reason enough to do the things you know you ought to do for yourself.

Aquarius

It's hard to let go of the past, but it does you no good to harbor or to think about it too much.

You have so much future ahead of you, and if you would like to meet someone new and start a relationship, your healing is essential to your future happiness and success.

Pisces

Some friendships aren't meant to last forever, and when you have come to a place where your interactions are toxic but you do love each other, a caring thing to do is to start going separate ways.

The room you need to grow may be exactly the most loving thing to do, and who knows? Perhaps in the future, you'll cross paths again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.