Love Horoscope For Sunday, February 27, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 27, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Aries

It's wonderful that you can trust yourself, Aries, but sometimes overconfidence can get you into trouble.

Your intentions toward someone you love may be pure, but try not to assume that you can handle more than you truly are prepared for.

You may find yourself building patience because it's constantly tested the next few days. So, instead, lend a shoulder to cry on, but try not to be the hero of the day.

Taurus

A risk you take could lead you down a path where regret is likely. When you are in love, it's a wonderful feeling, but Taurus, also work to remain sensible about how much you give in your relationship.

Even though you may believe this romance will last forever, it is wise to also note that sometimes your intentions remain pure, but things don't work out to plan.

Gemini

With Venus in Capricorn, you may find yourself striving to help someone you love by giving of your time and energy in an imbalanced way.

This may be a day where you are the one giving more than your significant other. For the sake of your generosity, try not to keep tabs on how much effort you are applying. Eventually, love and charity even the score and the imbalance becomes a wash.

Cancer

Your love life takes a deep dive into the sensual and emotional realm of expression today. You may be feeling extra romantic and expressive while Venus is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Your desire to be close and affectionate can be met with the same reciprocation of your desires. It can be like a dream come true for you, Cancer, so don't be afraid to see where things lead.

Leo

Venus in Capricorn expresses her selfless nature through acts of service today. You may be inclined to help, care and be the caretaker of others when you were not asked.

There is a strong desire to give to the people you love without limitations. The feeling of what unconditional love truly is may become real to you in ways you have not experienced before in the past.

Virgo

It's a dreamy and romantic day for you, Virgo, and perfect for rom-com movies, holding hands while walking through the mall or the park or simply snuggling on the sofa sharing memes and looking at TikToks while enjoying a few laughs together.

There are so many ways to start things on the right foot today, and if you can find just one it's an excellent start to the weekend.

Libra

There can be unmet expectations that lead to disappointment in everyone's home life, but for you, it will be most important to acknowledge how some people may not ever live up to your standards.

So, you have to meet them where they are and do your best to focus on what work you need to do within yourself.

Scorpio

When you start to open up your heart to a person, it's so easy to feel vulnerable and afraid that you will get hurt because of your transparency.

Today, learn to let go of the outcome. When you share from your heart, remember that it's not your job to control how they feel about your words. Your part is to embrace the experience and what it has meant for you.

Sagittarius

Money is a limited resource, and sometimes you want to give so much to help ease the worry and pain of someone else, you'll overbuy, or even borrow from your credit cards to make them feel happy.

As much as you are doing things like this from a place of love, it's important to stop and remember that happiness is an inside job. You can give but do so to the extent that it is right for you, too.

Capricorn

What is it that you desire for your love life, Capricorn? You may have forgotten about your own deep desires for love and romance.

But, this time, while Venus is in your sign, allow your heart and mind to dream about what the future could bring for you — with or without someone in your life.

Romance is not limited to a relational experience, and you may find your companionship just as fulfilling when you spend time with a good friend whom you know you can trust.

Aquarius

The past can feel so strongly connected to the present that you can confuse your feelings for a person, even though you do not want to go back to an old relationship.

Be mindful about dreams or imagination about how good something used to be, especially if you also know things were not always that great and you are much better off without reconciling in the future.

Pisces

The fear of love not being reciprocated may prove itself to be false, and the idea that your soulmate loves you too can become more and more obvious.

Your friends can love you with all their heart, and not say a word. You may be in a position to share more openly your emotional attachment to someone, especially if you've been hiding a crush for a long time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.