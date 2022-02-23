Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Thursday, February 24, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 24, 2022.

Venus and Mars spend the day at the 22nd degree, which has been coined the 'kill or be kill' degree in astrology. The number 22 is associated with teaching and mastery of a subject, but how does this apply to our love life for today?

Today is a day full of instability and the Moon in Sagittarius speaking to multiple planets there's a lot going on for all of us. We have to learn to rise above the noise with compassion and a bit of grace.

In a nutshell, our relationships may be feeling the effects of Thursday's transits, and so we have to brace ourselves for changes that are predictable and not so anticipated, — and make room for mistakes

The Moon will be speaking with Uranus at the top of the day, and when this takes place, there are sudden surprises, too; some welcome, and maybe not too much, but this too shall pass.

How will these things affect your zodiac sign on Thursday? Read on to find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Aries

There are so many wonderful things to anticipate for love today, and when Venus and Mars meet at the 22nd degree, you have a chance to see yourself through the eyes of others.

Listen with the ears of your heart, Aries, and remember that you have so much to grow, and the best way to know where you can focus your attention is to hear feedback from the people who love you best.

Taurus

It's as if the spiritual world is tapping you on your shoulder to let you know that you have a life purpose and people love and care about you for who you are.

Venus and Mars continue to transit your house of belief and personal philosophy, which makes it so easy to connect with your heart to find out what you need in love and how you might find it within yourself before you search for it in another.

Gemini

The planet of love meets with Mars, the planet of passion at the 22nd degree today and activates your solar house of secrets and sensuality.

It's through your secrets that you can learn about love and what makes it so mysterious and strange.

You can understand your partner better when you are open to hearing their own confessions or small admittances to fears or accomplishments. So love with an open mind and ear today.

Cancer

We have a meeting with fate when Venus and Mars are transitting your sector of relationships at the 22nd degree today. You may find that your love life feels slightly more competitive in nature today.

When you feel insecure, today make it a point to focus on your strengths and release the need for approval or affirmation from others to your higher power. What is meant for you will come your way.

Leo

Today, there's work to be done in your love life, but this can be a lot of fun for you and your mate.

With Venus and Mars in your sector of daily routines, and at the 22nd degree, you can put your heads together to find wonderful solutions to problems you face as a team.

Virgo

Today, your romance sector is on fire and there are so many ways to show the one you love how you care for them.

Do something fun and playful, even unepxected. Surprise your mate by picking up dinner or watching a playful rom-com and enjoy lots of snuggling on the couch.

Libra

When Venus and Mars transit your sector of home and the family, you may find that you're able to make your house feel like a place of peace and harmony. Your passion and love can bring things back into life.

Make it a point to do one small thing that moves your relationship in a positive direction, and have faith that things will work out the way you dreamed.

Scorpio

With the planet of love and the planet of passion in your sector of communication, don't be surprised if you hear "I love you" more than once today from your mate.

Hearts are easily stirred and an appreciation for all that you have together is wonderfully celebrated.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

Generosity is so sweet to express to the one that holds your heart.

So, be the one who invests in your relationship today, Sagittarius. As Venus and Mars continue to partner in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, you may find that one simple and sweet gift for your significant other that shows how deeply you feel.

Capricorn

With Venus and Mars in your sign, there is nothing greater to motivate you than love. You have a wonderful opportunity to do things that you ordinarily would not have the courage or faith to do. So, take a risk for the sake of romance.

Tell someone special how you feel or write a love letter to express your desires, even if you never reveal them to your secret crush who holds your heart.

Aquarius

While Venus and Mars continue in Capricorn, you may be reminded of the love that has been unrequited. The feeling of heartache and pain that you have felt from a lost love may be stronger than usual today.

Try to do things that help you to remain focused on the things you have to be grateful for now. If your love is meant to be, things will change on their own time, and not by forcing them.

Pisces

Love can be found platonically and sometimes it can be deeper than what you have experienced with a lover.

Friends are such a wonderful source of comfort and hope. There are some things about friendship that are invaluable and unreplaceable. You may find your source of strength through the friends you have in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.