Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 21, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Monday, February 21, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have a huge shift in energy as the Moon takes a deep dive into the element of water where intuitive and psychic energy strengthens and we can read other people's energy, but our logic can be a bit murky.

When the Moon leaves indecisive Libra and enters the mysterious depths of secretive, and decisive Scorpio, we are fixed in our focus and desire to make important decisions.

For those who love to practice occult arts or want to learn about dark arts, the next few days may prove to be useful due to the Sun also being in a water sign — Pisces.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card is about decisions you need to make in a romantic relationship, and often it's due to the fact that you're feeling dissatisfied with your partner or think that the grass is greener on the other side. This card comes with a warning, Aries.

You may think that something else is better out there, but this could be a distraction.

What you may want to do is focus on where you are now and decide if this is what you need without comparing it to other people or things.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The Hierophant tarot card can be about tradition and the desire you have to break away from what has been done to strike out on your own.

However, this card can imply that doing something radical or innovative may not be ideal.

You might be better off following the status quo to see how much you can accomplish or using what you have to make tweaks that improve your overall situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

The Wheel of Fortune is about growth and accomplishment, but when you get this card in reverse you may feel as though your efforts, especially at work, aren't getting you anywhere.

You may think that you're at a dead-end job and there are no promotion opportunities for you. You may even think that another line of work is better, but how will you know unless you check out your options and try.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Everyone has a stubborn side, and when you get the King of Pentacles, reversed card this is a heads-up that yours may be showing up a bit stronger than usual. The problem with stubbornness, Cancer is that it typically hides a bigger problem from the eyes of others — pride.

Pride can blind you from what is happening around you because you are concerned with saving your ego, but there's always an opportunity to change, and that is what this tarot card is hoping you will see.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

There is a time and place for everything, Leo, and sometimes you have to decide that you will not let a person walk all over you. The Seven of Wands is a sign of hope and permission.

You are getting the green light to do something that you really want to do without making any excuses. You may be feeling timid about a matter, but don't. Be brave and do what you know you have to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Life can be full of distractions and when you have the Queen of Cups, reversed certain problems can make the truth cloudy and difficult for you to read.

You have a lot going on right now which can make it hard to listen to your instincts or hear your inner voice.

This tarot card is saying that you need to tune back in so that the things you say and do are in alignment with your beliefs.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Do you need to have things your way all of the time?

You may consider yourself flexible and easy to work with, but the Nine of Wands reversed is saying that you aren't letting others meet you halfway.

You may not see yourself as being difficult, but check in to see what others are feeling.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

It's easy to lose sight of the time when you are working on a project, but when you have The Fool tarot card, it's a sign to slow down and not get too far ahead of yourself.

Rushing when you are doing something new can lead to mistakes that were preventable.

So, it's a good idea to take the time you need and not get too caught up in the flow of things without doing a status check from time to time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Everyone has a dark side, Sagittarius, but when the Page of Swords is reversed it can mean that you are venturing into territory that you should not. You may be thinking that you know what you are doing, but that is not the point.

The point of this card is to warn you that no matter how much control you think you have, there is always going to be something unpredictable involved. So, exercise caution.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Strong emotions are coming, Capricorn, the Strength reversed is signaling that you may have trouble processing what you are feeling.

The lack of emotional regulation can overtake your reason and logic if you don't stop yourself before it's too late. Words you wished you could take back will be spoken.

Tears you didn't think you had can be shed, and it may be exhausting. So, have a friend on speed dial, and if you need to call a time-out, don't be shy about it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You can be sensitive at times, and The High Priestess tarot card is an invitation to wise action. It's a reminder that you should be reserved about who you allow in your inner circle of trust.

When you let a person know things about you, be sure that they have earned trust, not blindly received it from you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Are you getting caught up in a relationship? The Knight of Cups reversed may be saying that your heart is in overdrive and your mind has taken a back seat to your feelings.

You may be in love, but when it comes to romance, see to it so that your heart, actions, and feelings match.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.