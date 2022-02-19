Love Horoscope For Sunday, February 20, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 20, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Aries

Today, you may feel resistant to doing your part in relationships, and it may not be that you're being selfish, Aries, it could be that you feel overextended and need to pick what to focus on.

For now, be honest with your partner, and let them know what you're going through. Perhaps you can set a weekend date for when you're feeling more social and less needing of me-time.

Taurus

It's normal to lose faith in love after you've felt hurt and have some healing to do.

While you may be over a breakup and ready to date again, or something that your partner said hurt you, and you've forgiven and moved on, it still takes a bit of time to feel completely like yourself.

So, give yourself some grace and your heart catches up with your mind when it comes to difficult moments in love.

Gemini

A damper on your love life can be the result of too many serious moments and not enough playfulness. You may have to be the initiator of more romance in your relationship right now.

Despite the dark cloud that feels like it's overshadowing your relationship, there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

So, try to move closer to it instead of keeping things the way they are now. Sometimes it's good to change the status quo.

Cancer

Family matters and tending to the needs of adult parents or young children can be hard on your relationship. Disagreements or even feeling that you no longer are on the same page can be difficult to manage.

But, you may find that despite all that you've got going on today, the love is there. The day's Venus square the Moon may require that you work a little harder to find it.

Leo

You may need a person, friend, or partner to vent to about how much you have going on. It can be healthy for you to release some of the inner tension you are feeling.

Even though it's not like you to want to have a dump session with your mate, knowing that you can be honest and speak from the heart will pull the two of you closer in the long run.

Virgo

You could be at risk of going overboard and buying things to shower your significant other with your love and attention.

Today, however, being frugal is a smarter move. Perhaps do little things that cost nothing and still communicate the "I love you' you want to say in so many ways.

Libra

You may need one thing and feel that your family, friends, and older relatives require so much more of you.

There can be a sense of unrealistic expectations going on today, and this can involve how or who you wish to love (or not). You might be enjoying the single life today or maybe you're thinking about separating from a partner.

Don't expect too much support from the naysayers in your life who may not see the big picture or understand what you're going through.

Scorpio

You can't let what someone said in the past cause you to make decisions in the present.

Be sure that you are using your current situation in your relationship instead of holding and nursing a grudge that can only hold your love back and not let it grow.

Sagittarius

It's important to equally invest in your relationships including friends, even when you have found a special someone to share your life with.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You may think that your significant other is going to take on the role of your best friend, and that can be the case, but remember that your other friends will also always be there when you need them to, especially should things not work out with your current lover.

Capricorn

You may be bringing home your work and responsibilities, even if it's just mentally.

This can cause a rift to grow in your love life. For today, try to leave your career-related matters outside of your home so you can enjoy some quality one-on-one time together focusing on your relationship.

Aquarius

There are times when it's best to just go into something without worrying about what tomorrow will bring.

You may have reasons to worry because of your history with another person, but there's also a good side to your experiences.

Aquarius, the past can be a wonderful teacher to the future, and even give you a promising outlook on what is the best way to love someone you're with now.

Pisces

Love comes from all sorts of places, and sometimes it's right before your own eyes without realizing it.

In fact, you may be hearing some news about a secret lover who wants to be more than just friends.

In fact, your good friend may reveal that they have been crushing on you for quite some time, and want to see where your relationship can grow today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.