Daily Horoscope For February 21, 2022

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

In Scorpio, the Moon does not express its emotional nature as clearly, so more sensitive zodiac signs, especially individuals whose Sun, Moon, or rising sign are Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces may feel less open and expressive for the next few days.

A Scorpio Moon transit supports the following activities:

— going through research and exploring the past

— unveiling secrets that need to be hashed out with a partner or significant other

— watching forensic shows or, if you love documentaries on true crime, binge-watching the latest episodes on shows you want to watch

Celebrities born on February 21:

American actress, Jennifer Love Hewitt

American singer, songwriter, Nina Simone

French-Cuban-American diarist, Anaïs Nin

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, February 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

it's a great day to search for answers to questions that you have been pondering, and you might even go about it with a bit of intensity.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of intimacy, secrets, taboos, and shared resources, so make it a point to do a deep dive into matters you know you need to resolve.

Perhaps go through your emails, cover some important research, or do soul-searching as you plan for your upcoming birthday next month.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Being with others and enjoying the company of someone you are close to is desirable over the next few days.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of commitments and marriage. You might find yourself contemplating your current relationship status and whether or not you're ready to change it.

Even if you enjoy being single, a part of you may start to consider marriage, if you're married, the things that hold you and your significant other back from having an enjoyable relationship may bother you and you'll want to talk about it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of health and daily responsibilities. The Moon in Scorpio can be an uncomfortable time as you may feel like you need to control more of your time, schedule, and choices.

Your go-with-the-flow attitude can feel muted or held back a bit; however, it can be good for you to sit down and make a plan for your future, especially if you realize you need to do so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of creativity and passion. You may feel a strong desire to connect with others and find something fun and playful to do with friends.

This can be a wonderful time to participate in a group project that has a purpose to it.

Perhaps a friend needs help painting a room or you may be hoping to get a few of your relatives together to work on photo albums or to have dinner together and talk about fun memories.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of home and family. This is a great time to dive into your old family albums and to sort through them and make notes of memories you enjoyed but don't want to forget.

You may find it fun and helpful to write down family recipes and share them with others; if you have a grandparent who has a lot of knowledge about your genealogy, this is a great time to interview them to find out all you can.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of communication.

Even though your communication is often more chatty and open, you may feel less comfortable being around a crowd and long for your me-time.

You might enjoy more one-on-one conversations with friends versus large gatherings. The next few days can be great for chatting or texting with people you are getting to know.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of money and personal property, and the next few days you may feel a bit territorial about what you have and what others are supposed to give to you.

If you have loaned money or objects you expected to get back within a certain time frame, this transit is helpful in asking what the status is on a return and starting to do what you need to get what belongs to you..

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters your zodiac sign which is also your solar house of personal identity. This is a time to really get to know yourself again, especially if you have been compromising your ideals for others to appease them.

If you have been thinking about creating a new look for yourself or changing something about your sense of style or fashion, when the Moon is in your sign, doing things for you is best.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Trust issues can be triggered when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You may read into things more than usual and even sense that you have to be a little sneakier to hear what others. may not be telling you.

This can trigger a sense of insecurity, but one way to combat this fear is to maintain a strong sense of integrity and ask your loved ones to do the same.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of friendship, and this can bring up interesting and intriguing knowledge about people who are in your life. You may feel isolated or afraid of being alone.

The next few days are a chance for you to work through some of those themes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of social status and career.

This is the perfect time to do a deep dive into your industry to see the status of your role with a company and compare it to what else is out there in the world.

You may be surprised that a job with competitive pay or benefits is hiring, and you will want to apply.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of higher learning. How to you love to learn, Pisces.

Today, you may find that you're ready to put certain things behind you and grow from them. You may become the teacher of a less to others that helps them to avoid your similar hardship and pain.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.