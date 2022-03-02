Your post-Pisces New Moon energy is very auspicious today which will help three zodiac signs who will have a great day on March 3, 2022.

Each zodiac sign learns to connect some of the dots not just on what is going on now in your life, but what has also recently transpired.

There is a double three-way connection between Mars, Venus, Pluto, and the Moon today bringing in some big energy and reactivating that period of intense healing we saw around February 26th and 27th when there was that gathering of planets all in Capricorn.

It seems that the first round of this energy didn’t bring up all that it was supposed to, so this is another dose to hopefully help you clear away what is still hanging on.

One of the most powerful aspects of astrology today is the ability to make you see and feel any emotions or feelings that you have previously suppressed.

Try to really go into this, making sure to reflect on if you’re only saying you’re okay, saying you’re healed, or even that you’re something but secretly aren’t.

Astrology isn’t playing right now and all of the delays that you’ve been feeling are because you’re not being allowed to move forward unless you face your own truth.

But there is also another beautiful element to today and that is the realization that where you go in life is determined by who you choose to connect with.

This can be anyone in your life but often does play a big part in romantic relationships.

If you are with someone who lacks motivation or inspiration to move ahead in life or create something new, it would be incredibly challenging to harness that for yourself because inevitably that would lead to misalignment.

There is also a lot of love today which is the result of not just acknowledging and accepting the truth, but also recognizing how important people, or even that special person, are to your life.

Here's what's happening for 3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on March 3, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are in the final days of big Capricorn energy before these game-changing planets start to move on into Aquarius. They will still hold lessons and gifts for you there, but the work they are doing here is essential to the theme of the entire year for you.

This really is all about you making sure that you have let go of what has happened in the past and that you are honoring your life as a reflection of your worth. Today may bring up some difficult feelings, you may have to face a truth that you have buried or that you had hoped you were already over.

Remember if it feels like you need to make amends in any way, it is always for yourself and not the other person that you do it for. It is not about whether they receive it, or how they react but your purpose for doing it that matters most.

This is a chance to have this resolution and peace come with the softness of the Pisces Moon rather than it being something at another time that you cannot ignore or that disrupts your emotional world. Take time today to really make sure that you are okay so that as you move forward on your path, you will trust your own feelings more, whatever they may tell you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There have been some rough waters that you have had to move through lately thanks to all this Capricorn energy really making its way through the relationships you have in your life. Luckily, this is ending with Mars and Venus moving into Aquarius soon, three days and counting!

But it does not mean that all the work is ending. If anything, it may feel like it is finally able to begin. The astrology in your chart has been not just hinting at change but demanding it. It is hard to make changes though when it feels like things are moving slow or you are not sure which direction to go.

All of that begins to shift today and you realize that you were laying the foundation for those tremendous changes and now as you are experiencing the last few degrees of Capricorn, you understand that the journey ahead is just beginning.

Take today to try to get as clear as you can about where you are headed and have conversations with others that may be necessary so you can get greater direction.

This may be a partner, a soon-to-be-ex, or even your friends and family. It does not need to be a plan set in stone, but only one that helps bring you to focus for this next part which is sure to separate you from everything you have already outgrown.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today may not feel like a gift, but it is. The Moon moves into your sign later in the evening after all the connections with other planets have been made while it was still in Pisces. For you, it is going to feel a lot like a party in which everyone leaves, and you are the one left to clean up.

The only difference is, it is your party, and you were the one to decide to be done so now you are going to be asked to clean up so that you do not have anything dragging you down while you start pursuing all those crazy big dreams you have had lately.

This may make you have to be honest with yourself and others so do not shy away from any conversations that feel intimidating. The universe is supporting you in this, even if it feels scary. Whatever occurs around this time is not something that will be able to be done and finished immediately.

It is going to require some processing and transition time, but this will at least help you get started in the direction you want to go instead of continually putting it off for another time. In that, you are the one that ends up getting hurt. Take what comes but be prepared to address some long-standing situations that have gotten out of hand and do not lose hope for the future.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.