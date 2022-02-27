The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Great Horoscope On Monday, February 28, 2022

It is no surprise for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 28, 2022, that the celestial dance between Mars and Venus helps us to reflect and focus on different areas of our relationships today.

Endings are always simultaneously a beginning as well, and that is precisely what today offers you.

After the recent gathering of planets in Capricorn, you are looking at yourself and your life through fresh eyes.

Why is Monday, February 28, 2022 lucky for three zodiac signs, per astrology?

For Aquarius, whose ruling planet speaks with the Midheaven where work is ruled, a lucky event could take place suddenly; an invite to a party or social gathering, even news of an opportunity can be heard on the radio or the internet.

Capricorn may get a big breakthrough email since Saturn is speaking to Mercury all day.

The Sun and Jupiter are partners in Pisces, so Sagittarius can be seen and heard in ways that they haven't in a while.

All zodiac signs may see things clearly for the first time because Neptune's dizzy transit is close to the end. The astrology of today supports changes to how you emotionally feel, as well as the importance of these small insignificant days that add up to be some of the most meaningful of your life.

During the early hours of the morning, the Aquarius Moon will connect with Uranus bringing a greater depth of sensitivity, empathy, and even changes to how you had believed we felt.

Being truly in your feelings is a complicated practice. If your wounds or fear are preventing you from seeing your own truth, then it is easy to believe someone else's.

As you wake today, it just feels like something has changed. What you were able to be okay with yesterday, grates on your heart becoming almost unbearable. These are the shifting sands of time that you find yourself in.

Between Moons, between eclipses, and once-in-a-lifetime events that will change everything. Later in the day, the Moon crosses paths with Saturn enabling you to face the limiting affect how others view you have on your life and with Jupiter signaling the North Node that it is time. You just may realize that your fate was in front of you all along.

The 3 zodiac signs who will have a great horoscope on Monday, February 28, 2022:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As the Moon makes its way through your sign connecting with Saturn there as well, you will feel more apt to express yourself and your truth today.

As you have been moving through this time of healing and allowing more joy into your life you are also realizing that a big part of that is making sure that you are speaking about what you are honestly thinking and feeling.

No one is a mind reader and it's often part of your own self-work to learn to speak up more. Today’s energy brings you the realization that things may not be quite how you originally thought them to be.

If you are looking at something through the lens of pain or trauma then that is often all you will see, however, if you shift to healing and hope for instance that can dramatically change your perception of the situation.

As you feel better about yourself, you can see more optimism in your life return. You feel more hopeful and even more vulnerable to all that is around you.

Do not be afraid to speak up about your truth today, whatever it may be and especially if it involves any sort of apology. The things you do not speak about tend to be those that haunt you the most.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There are only a few days left with the celestial lovers making their way through your sign before they move into Aqua, so it is time to really take advantage of their energy.

If there are any old relationships you need to break away from, now is the time. Even if it is just carrying around the pain or weight of what you have been through, it still may need to be released.

With Saturn and the North Nodes on the scene today, it suggests that how others view you may end up directing the life that you end up living.

This can happen even as children and is one that carries through to adulthood. Reflect on your life where it felt like you had low expectations placed on you.

Whether this was through family, friends, or even early relationships. These low expectations or lack of faith in your ability often is part of what becomes your own personal conditioning for how you live your life.

But unless you release that, you are only ever going to be living down to someone else's beliefs about you and your life. Take the path of freedom today and decide what you genuinely want to be capable of in your life.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If it has been darker times lately, do not worry because the light will be returning. Part of this though is being able to face yourself.

So, it is not so much about the conditioning or titles others have placed upon you, but what you end up expecting of yourself that matters most.

This comes down to what kind of person you believe yourself to be and what kind of life you are capable of living. If you do not free yourself from these pieces that are only weighing you down, then you will never be free.

A big part of this though is forgiveness. You tend to carry about what will hurt your future when you feel unable to truly forgive yourself.

When you regret something so profoundly but cannot really deal with it because of the feelings associated with you. So, you do not.

You carry it around and think that the pain will stop you from doing anything like that in the future. Today though is asking you to lean into it with love and forgiveness.

You cannot grow love from hurt. And you cannot manifest hope from repression. Allow yourself to truly forgive yourself.

To believe in the best parts of yourself and take that and finally and truly decide who you want to become.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.