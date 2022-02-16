Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 17, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Thursday, February 17, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, when you see the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, it's time to have an honest conversation with yourself about money.

As an Aries, you can have a tendency to overspend, so this card is saying get back on track with a budget. If you can, avoid impulsively buying things you don't need, even if it feels right at the moment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

A mistake or insecurity about a decision can cause you to feel down about yourself, Taurus, but the Six of Wands reversed isn't saying this is how it ought to go.

It's revealing to you that your feelings need to be shown the truth about your reality. You have a ton of great things going for you. The point is for you to let yourself see them for what they are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

No one likes or enjoys when there are problems, constant battles that prove themselves to be a drain on your heart.

So, when you see the Five of Swords reversed tarot, you are getting the white flag of surrender. The universe is saying that a big break in all the tension is coming your way soon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

A softer approach is often undervalued and seen as a weakness, but for you, Cancer, this is the path that you need to follow.

The Empress tarot card is showing you that it is OK to be yourself. You don't have to prove to anyone that you're strong by using force. You can be as gentle as you need to be if that's the way you feel works best for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You can't wear your heart on your sleeve all of the time. You also should not over worry about things that aren't in your hands to change.

You may be watching someone you love make horrible decisions, but the Ten of Wands reversed is saying that is their life and lesson to learn. Step aside and allow the universe to do the work, without being pulled into an emotional undertow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

A beautiful house, a wonderful family, a place to call your own — these are the treasures you want to have in your life, and the Four of Wands is saying to aim for them and work for what you want.

You don't have to settle for anything less, even if there are challenges along the way. You will have them come to you soon enough, but with diligence and time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

The world may not always treat people in the way that they ought to be handled, but your job is to remain honest, forthright, and trustworthy.

You have to look at yourself each day in the mirror, Libra. So, when it comes to doing the right thing, do it for the sake of integrity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Money is one resource that can be replenished, and even though it may take time for you to get back to where you were before a crisis happened, you will.

Things have a funny way of equalizing when you have to spend money on a bill or a person suddenly. You get a break at work. Some more time shows up, a resource comes in. These are all gifts that help counter a loss.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Boredom and doing the same thing over and over again is not easy, but the mundane is also what makes life sweet.

Relish in the predictable, Sagittarius. Even if you think it's boring and not worth your while. You will find that it provides you with a sense of security and comfort one day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You dislike changes when they aren't things you've implemented.

You may not appreciate it when someone else forces you to do things their way, but this time it's important that you let go of the need to always be in the driver's seat. The Six of Swords reversed is saying, there's more to come, so get ready.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Being rich isn't everything, but it can be helpful to know that the money is there should you need it.

There's nothing wrong with wanting to have more income, so if you're wondering if you ought to apply for another job or work more, this card is saying go for it, but don't put your value on money when it comes to what you bring home as a provider.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Something wonderful is coming to you through a thought or an idea, as told by the Ace of Swords.

You might be washing your hair or doing something completely unrelated to what you realize, but your mind and heart are aligning to help you see something crystal clear.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.