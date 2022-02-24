3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On Friday, February 25, 2022

Some days hit you in the feels, but when the emotions that come up are negative in nature, it can make anyone feel as though they are having a rough day.

As is the case for Taurus, Sagittarius, and Aquarius on February 25, 2022, and when we look at the Moon in Capricorn, it partially explains why.

Our main influence today is Moon in Capricorn, and depending on who we are, we might use that to our advantage, or we may get tangled up in its snare.

This transit is very serious in nature; there's no joking going on today; there's only raw facts, immediate actions, and a lot of time spent on work.

This is also a major day for neglect when it comes to relationships. Everything gets put on the back burner today, as all directions lead towards accomplishment and ambition.

This is a Capricorn day, and if you're not Capricorn, you're going to be put to the test. Some signs more than others, in fact.

Say for instance you're just lazy today, and you feel like today is as good as any day to relax and catch up on your endless downtime.

Forget it! There is no time for relaxation today. There is only work, duty and output.

Why Taurus, Sagittarius, and Aquarius will have a rough horoscope on February 25, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Did your ears perk up when you heard the word, 'lazy'? Well, as we all know, there's no one who likes to claim a little downtime as much as you; you could lie in bed all day long and be content.

The worst thing that could happen to you during a moon like this is that you'll be called in to do something extremely involved, like work.

Work is not what you're up for today, yet — hello, you've been selected by the Capricorn gods and those deities have you pegged for toil, today.

With little to no time for rest and relaxation, you'll consider this day to be one of the least gratifying of the year. Work, yes. Lazy, no.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Oh hey, you like work as much as the next guy, unless, of course, you totally do NOT want it. Today, you do not want it. Alas, that's not what the day has in mind for you.

Sure, you could easily get on board with Capricorn Moon's stringent vibe, but today you're just into chilling without hassles. Tough luck on that one, Sag.

This transit will have you hopping during the day, trying to accomplish all that has been demanded of you.

You'll spend half the day resenting the heck out of someone, and the other half dreaming about the moment you get to hop into bed so that you can sleep this day off.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This is the kind of day where you wake up, smile, stretch, and slink back under the covers, with that smile still on your face. And then — the phone calls come in. You make the mistake right off the bat by answering them. How responsible of you, Aquarius.

You'd think we had the Moon in Capricorn or something like that, and of course, we do, which is why you answer the phone, and in answering the phone, you set yourself up for a day filled with responsibilities and very, very little time to smile beneath the warm covers of your bed.

Today is going to be like one cold shower after the next. Don't forget your socks, it's cold out!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.