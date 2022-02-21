Something magical is taking place for three zodiac signs who will find their soulmate during the Venus conjunct Pluto transit starting February 22,2022.

Not only is February 22, 2022, a date that brings sequential numbers this month our calendar never to repeat in our lifetime, but Pluto is at degrees where it will stay for all year, and when Pluto touches the love and beauty of Venus, whose retrograde ended in January, the essence of three zodiac signs comes alive.

Pluto has to do with the past, and as the modern ruler to Scorpio, this small dwarf planet is also about mysteries involving intimacy, sensuality, and sometimes it also indicates past lives and fated events.

If ever there were a time to find one's soulmate, the chances for this happening are mighty fine with Venus conjunct Pluto in our sky during this 2022 year.

This transit clears the air for love; it opens the space for goodness and beauty, and it allows us to know that we deserve happiness.

Happiness is something that is found within, however, the happiness within is what acts as a beacon for the love of a soulmate to find.

We are the result of someone else's search for true love and a soulmate that will remain true to us until our dying day.

During Venus conjunct Pluto, we get to be in that space — we get to know who our soulmate really is because, during this transit, we finally allow love in.

For some, our soulmates are right in front of our eyes, while for others, this amazing concept exists as a promise for the future, and while Venus conjunct Pluto looms above us, that future is now.

3 zodiac signs who find their soulmate during Venus conjunct Pluto starting February 22, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The deep truth about you, Taurus, is that you are a pure romantic, and if posh comes to shove, you totally believe in soulmates. You've had to defend your heart in the past, and if living life without a soulmate was what you had to endure, then so be it.

You are so strong and bullheaded that you know yourself as someone who will survive and thrive, no matter what. Give it up and let it go and watch what happens: you get what you want.

Because you have decided to let go of this dire need to recognize who your soulmate is, you actually attract them right to you. During Venus conjunct Pluto, this special person will appear before you, and you will ultimately come to know them as your soulmate.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You don't know if you believe in soulmates or not, but you certainly do hope they're real. You're way too practical to think that anyone in this life is actually 'meant for you' but you haven't ruled it out completely either.

Venus conjunct Pluto does have a tendency to bring out the romantic in the most pragmatic of the signs, and you'd be the leader in that mob.

Still, you're not immune to heavily romantic ideas and because of this, you actually affirm that such a thing can happen.

On this day, you will send out a beacon of hope that will be felt by someone very special. This person is your soulmate, and they, too, are just as skeptical, but willing, as you are. They want love, you want love, and the rest is soulmate history.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Unlike Capricorn, you definitely believe in true love and soulmate friendships. You aren't the kind of person to dilly-dally with people who mean very little to you. You want the full package deal, and that means you need to draw to you the 'right' person for love and romance.

Essentially, you want a soulmate, and during Venus conjunct Pluto, you will find this person. The bigger surprise is that this person is already in your life, as your lover.

You've been so consumed with what's happening on the other side of the 'fence' that you can't see how great your love life is, at present. Wake up and smell the soulmate success, Pisces. It's not over there — it's right here, in the now.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.