We wake to the Moon in Scorpio, and this will shape our day on February 21, 2022. Scorpio Moon tends to give us an edge, which could work for us — or against us.

We may feel resistant to change on this day, or we may be the ones to suggest something completely novel and surprising. Whatever path we take on this day, we will be in the position of leadership.

This may or may not please those we come into contact with.

Today, because of Moon in Scorpio, we feel that our conclusions are the only ones that matter. We also may become a little too pushy when trying to convince people that we are right.

This is not the day for compromise, and for those who are especially influenced by this transit, it won't even occur to them that they might need to open to the idea of compromise.

And so, there will be conflict and ego smashing. It's just another day in paradise, as they say.

Why Aries, Cancer, and Virgo will have a rough horoscope on February 21, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You seem to accumulate bad days as if you like having them, Aries. While that may sound mean, it's something you need to look into. Why do you attract so much negative attention? During Moon in Scorpio, you'll be dealing with the same old scowls of disagreement and the usual flack over some choice you've made.

Today, because Scorpio works well with your desire to get to the bottom of things, you may stand back and take account of your life and your behavior. There's a reason that you can't get ahead, and this is because you continue to create situations of conflict. You have to come to terms with the idea that you are the author of your own experience. This day is all about self-reflection.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Interestingly enough, you're going to be feeling very powerful and decisive on this day, and while you may get to revel in your own glory, you may also simultaneously put people off. What's going on today is jealousy. It seems you're a bit too confident about yourself, and there's someone in your life who won't allow you to enjoy your day.

Because you seem to lack fear or worry, you bring out the neuroses in someone close to you; they don't want you to get too far ahead of them simply because they're not as advanced as you are, and they fear being left alone. You may be a shining light today, Cancer, but that dark downer of a 'friend' wants to make sure you don't get to shine too hard.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Change is coming because you made sure it did. You're on a roll today, Scorpio; nothing can stop your stride. That is, of course, until you run into an old friend that perceives you as the same person you used to be when you knew them. The person you used to be is not who you've evolved into today, and you want them to know this.

You sense that they are tempted to drag you back into the past with them, but there's no fun in the past — not for you, at least. And so, while you feel progressive and advanced on this day, you'll be thwarted by this person who can't grok with your newfound success. They want you down on the ground floor with them, so they can remind you of your past failures. Ditch the fool, Scorpio!

