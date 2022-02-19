With the Moon in Libra, the Moon trine Saturn, and Moon square Venus, we should be in pretty good shape — if we are one of the three signs of the zodiac that gets away with the good stuff this week.

Count yourself as one of the lucky ones, as this week brings with it both great news, and hard times for some — but not for you (if your sign is mentioned below!)

Those who will have a great week will experience decisive action at work.

You will say what you mean and mean what you say, and because you'll be so adept in getting your point across, there will be no room for arguments.

Your workflow will be smooth, and if something should come up, you'll deal with it accordingly.

What some folks will experience this week is courage, willfulness, and the kind of aggressive behavior that gets the job done. In love, you'll be looking at an opportunity to come out of your shell and express yourself. At the workplace, you'll learn how to stand your ground and fight for what you believe in.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great weekly horoscope starting February 21, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're looking at a job promotion this week, Aries. The reason this is coming up now is that you've put in the effort to make this happen, and the transits of the week are in full support of your actions. As an Aries, you are ruled by Mars, and the Moon square Mars influence happens to work well on you.

You will find that you are equipped for action this week; you take what's offered to you, and you reject what cannot work. You're a mean machine of productivity and nothing can stand in your way. You may not be the most likable character in the office this week, but you will certainly be the one that shows the most promise.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your week revolves around your home life, mainly how you relate to your romantic partner. What Moon trine Saturn brings you is a sense of mutual responsibility; you both know what it takes to run a relationship — and a household. Knowing what you have to do to keep this running smoothly is going to feel like a great success.

Not all couples talk things out; your communications will be so advantageous to you both, as you go over what is needed and what must go. The idea that both of you can agree on just about anything is a major plus. Enjoy the week, as it appears to be a week that will bear fruit for a long time to come.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You deserve a round of applause this week, Leo because you will choose the higher road so many times that you won't even recognize your own behavior. You'll be pitted against many things this week that would ordinarily push your buttons, and yet, you seem to be gliding through the week, unperturbed.

Because it isn't the greatest week for others, you will run into these disgruntled types and they will try to engage you in arguments. You will decline politely while refusing to sully yourself in other people's affairs. What makes this week great for you is your detachment. It's a total win and it is what keeps you sane this week.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.