Love Horoscope For Sunday, February 13, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 13, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Aries

Aries, your confidence is something people admire and respect, however, Mercury in Capricorn for the last day can give the impression of overconfidence, which isn't exactly sexy. For today, try to maintain a careful balance between assertiveness and ego.

You may not even realize when you project arrogance when around others, but if you are aware, you'll know when it's best to pull your attitude back.

Taurus

Taurus, sometimes when you are in love and feeling vulnerable you may doubt everything. So, when Mercury prepares to change signs, you may feel it in the area of your beliefs about what love is and what it ought to be.

A part of you may question your values or the compromises you are or are not willing to take. Have patience with yourself as this will pass, but for the next few days, you may be unsure of a few things that you used to feel positive about in your love life.

Gemini

Gemini, there comes a time when sharing secrets is no longer wise to do, and for today, you will find it wise and advisable to keep certain thoughts to yourself.

With Mercury preparing to cross the threshold into a new sign, there's a higher risk for misunderstanding or taking things personally. Hold off what you can.

Cancer

You and your significant other may not be on the same page, and the difference can become more apparent whenever Mercury is leaving your sector of commitments to enter your house of healthy routines.

Right now, you are in a prime position to make a positive change in your love life. What you see now that isn't working can be the focal point of the rest of this month, and by spring you can see a huge change in your current relationship.

Leo

Much has changed in your love life, and some of what you have experienced may reveal what's toxic in your relationship.

Deal breakers can be hard to accept, Leo, and you may find it difficult to say that you love someone but they aren't good for you.

Today, bring up what you're feeling to your significant other to see if they are willing to work with you on the problem.

Virgo

It's one thing to think about all the romantic things you wish your partner would do, but how are you making these things happen?

It's time to start taking initiative in your relationship even if you are a bit shy. How will your partner know what you want or need if you don't show them?

Libra

What are your thoughts about starting a family? Perhaps you've been thinking about adopting or fostering a child or even having one of your own.

With Mercury leaving your sector of family, if you've wanted to discuss this with your mate, but haven't, now is a great time to open the conversation to see whether or not you both are feeling the same call to expand or start a family.

Scorpio

When Mercury is at a critical degree, it's so much easier to get into an argument with the person you love.

This is not a time to take things to heart or to be overly sensitive. What you may find more beneficial is asking questions when you feel that you don't understand. The danger zone is assuming everything when you aren't clear on what was meant.

Sagittarius

After a long week, you may be feeling like you need a little bit of space to do things for yourself without anyone else telling you how to do it.

If you have a strong need for solitude, don't be afraid to ask for it. It's so helpful to you, and you'll be much kinder after you've had a chance to clear your mind and get some rest.

Capricorn

Mercury entering a new sign tomorrow can have you wondering if you're in the right relationship. You may have realized a few things about your partner, and this has raised doubts. Red flags that you missed earlier can start to appear less workable.

Now is a good time to think about your own future and consider if who you're dating now is someone you truly want to build with or go back to being friends.

Aquarius

Right before Mercury enters your sign, you may start to think more about an ex from the past. Perhaps you will wonder if there is any chance to get back together again. What do you need to do to work on yourself to make this a reality.

This is a good time to review what you really believe about your potential reconciliation. If there were things about you that you could change, but choose not to, perhaps now is a good time to begin self-work.

Pisces

Sometimes sharing your relationship problems with a friend can feel like the right thing to do but venting can become a habit that creates more problems than it provides solutions.

You may be surprised that your friends aren't always going to give you the best advice. They only know your side of the story, and for this reason, impartiality isn't possible.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.