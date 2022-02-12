Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 13, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, February 13, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Sunday was made for friendship as Valentine's Day is nearly here, and with the day vibing as a Life Path 3, we are creative and our imagination comes alive.\

Sunday is a great for trying new things and maybe making a homemade gift for someone you love.

What does Sunday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

The Five of Swords isn't exactly a pleasant card, but it means that you are facing a challenge where a misunderstanding could lead to division in your family. Misunderstandings caused by a message that was not interpreted clearly can be part of the reason why.

It can be hard to know the truth but not have the opportunity to apologize when a person you love has iced you out. If family dynamics become tense today, it's a sign to try and not add fuel to the fire.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Taurus, you know what you want from life, but others may not. So, when you have the Temperance tarot card in reverse, take note.

Someone may speak from both sides of their mouth causing you to wonder if you ought to listen or tune them out.

This is a chance for you to demonstrate that you have bottomless patience for others. Why let a situation prompt you to lose your mind when you can just wait for things to improve?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You have two choices to make today, you can focus on the positives or you can pinpoint the negatives.

The truth is somewhere in between. However, at the start of your day, the Ten of Pentacles is asking you to be sure to keep your blessings at the forefront of your mind. Because no matter what you face in life, you have so much to be thankful for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Sensitive people can attract into their life people who take advantage of their kindness.

The Queen of Swords is a warning of sorts to be cautious about who you allow into your circle of trust. You may be thinking that everyone is as nice as you are, and then unintentionally invite a user who takes you for granted.

Take your time to get to know a person before jumping into things too quickly and giving away trust blindly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You don't mind if situations change but today you might be inclined toward doing things as they have always been done.

The Hierophant is an indicator that keeping the status quo will work out for you, even if you don't necessarily plan to remain consistent with your approach.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

A problem you thought would take a lot longer to resolve seems to have lifted and resolved sooner than later.

The Tower card is saying for you to not worry that your current troubles will ruin what you've got going on. This is simply a mishap of some sort and it will be inconvenient but not overly costly or tremendously time-consuming.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You could hang out by yourself and have a wonderful day, but the Three of Pentacles is saying that you ought to spend time with friends and do a fun activity together that's both creative and imaginative.

Maybe you can have a small little DIY and do a craft for Valentine's Day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Not everyone gets the point the first time they go through a rough experience. You might have to watch a loved one learn from the school of hard knocks.

It can hurt your heart to know that there's a simpler path to take but bite your tongue Scorpio. This one you have to sit down and let them figure it out on their own.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's been a long week, and you may not realize how tired you are until you've sat down and put your feet up at the end of the day.

Exhaustion could be the reason why you have received the Four of Swords, an indicator that you need to rest and take some time for yourself to do absolutely nothing.

Don't even think about all that you have to do, just let it all wait until tomorrow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have learned quite a bit over a short period of time, and for this reason, the King of Wands wants you to accept that you are in a position to teach others what you know. You might feel shy about sharing your experiences, but don't be.

You are ready to help people who have been through what you have been through, and your leadership will be appreciated.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You are being pushed to the front line of your love life. Someone may be unknowingly causing damage to your love life.

You will see it if you pay close attention, and that is what the Seven of Wands in the reversed position wants you to become aware of. You will see that your courage and ability to stand up for what's right is essential to your love life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

If you've been hoping to start a family, The Empress reveals a time of fertility and promise.

Even if you're not interested in having children, this card reveals a fruitful and productive time in your life where whatever seeds you plant will produce a harvest for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.