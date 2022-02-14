Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 15, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Tuesday, February 15, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have a day filled with passion on all sides this Tuesday with the Moon in fiery Leo and the day's numerology of a 5.

The number 5 is about pleasure in astrology and that includes creativity expressed through imaginative play. In numerology, we may see a slightly different picture. This day brings a level of instability that is unexpected.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

The King of Pentacles speaks to your need for financial security. You have been concerned about money, the bills, and how you will get everything paid.

But, this card is trying to help you see how money is only one part of the solution to fix problems you face.

You have to also consider that you are the value in your life. It's you who makes the money, and your resourcefulness will always help to pull you through tough times. You'll get what you need, so no worries!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Emotional control is what you need, Taurus when the Four of Cups comes up in your tarot reading.

You are all over the place lately, and it's causing you to become stressed out before the week has ended.

Take a deep breath. Give yourself a moment to be fully present in the moment. Everything you need will fall into place, even when you think it won't.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

The Six of Swords is a card that involves escapism, and like a person who gathers their belongings to run away from what they dislike, you wish to have a moment without responsibilities.

You need a vacation, Gemini, badly. You've been working too much and too many hours.

And a part of you may think it's easier to give up and quit. But, delayed gratification is what will work today.

Plan your staycation for the weekend, for now, there's lots of work that must be done — timely.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You deserve to make more money, Cancer, and you may feel shy about asking for a raise or looking into jobs that would pay you what you're worth.

You may have poo-pooed those who resigned during this year's great resignation thinking how foolish they are to let go of security during this economy.

However, the Eight of Pentacles is a sign that you should take a peek at what you could make even if you decide not to take the leap.

You might feel more confident next review when your boss tells you what an amazing job you've done. Then, you may feel like bringing the subject up.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

There are people who just love to argue. To them, banter is a type of intimacy but for you, the Five of Wands is a warning that difficult conversations, arguments, and challenges are likely.

So, prepare yourself for a tough day with a few combative personalities. You may not like it when they are around, but you'll survive today's head buttings unscaved.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's what you don't know that could cause you unnecessary harm, Virgo. The Moon says deceptive things are likely and the shadows of life are hiding information from you.

You tend to mind your own business, but today, these blind spots are going to bite you if you aren't intentionally aware. Don't wear your blinders when your gut says something is off.

Listen to that inner voice, even if you think that nothing bad could happen. You might prevent a problem long before it has a chance to start.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have a reputation for being indecisive, Libra, so when you get the Hanged Man tarot card it's no surprise that you've got a decision you need to make, but you've put it off far too long.

You aren't helping anyone when you delay a choice, in fact, this could be costing you time, money, and energy. So, it's time to stop procrastinating and pick the best option.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician is here to remind you that you have amazing psychic abilities that are underused but don't have to be. You may have forgotten how useful and accurate your intuition can be.

It's there for a reason, Scorpio, so why not use it? In fact, you can do things to increase your awareness: quiet time and meditation can be helpful tools.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

The Ace of Cups reversed says you need to have a backup plan, Sagittarius. An event or project you thought was a sure thing may reschedule.

Someone may not have the time or an additional item needed to be moved up the priority list. This can feel inconvenient right now. But, whatever you had on your plate to do that is removed will be good for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

A soulmate is on the horizon, Capricorn, and while this person, may not be a romantic partner, there is a purpose you serve in each other's lives.

The Two of Cups is something to become excited about. It means you're going to be a mirror, an individual who reflects things about yourself that you need to know and a great healing is about to begin in your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Every relationship has a purpose, but when you see the Five of Cups reversed it reveals that a friend whom you thought would be around forever may have to be less important to your life.

You may miss their presence and wish that things did not have to change. It's sad when parting separate ways, but you'll make new friends soon and enjoy a different social circle.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups is about healing that is deep and soulful. You may be the person others view as an empath who sees into the heart of a problem and can relate.

Your words are helpful in disclosing a lie to a friend or loved one believed about a situation. So, Pisces don't be afraid to share your thoughts. They may be exactly what a person needs to hear.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.