Weekly Love Horoscope For February 14 To 20, 2022

Your weekly love horoscope is here from Monday, February 14 to Sunday, February 20, 2022, and here's what's in store for all zodiac signs ... Aries through Pisces.

As the week begins with a steamy Valentine’s Day thanks to the Mars and Venus conjunction, it’s clear that this is no ordinary week for love.

How will this week affect each zodiac in astrology's love horoscope starting February 13, 2022?

It seems that there may be little planetary activity, but that’s because what you do have going on will pack a punch.

The Venus and Mars conjunction in Capricorn is setting the stage for the next month to be a game-changer in whatever relationship you have or are building in your life.

These two planets are going to be dancing close to each other, bringing all sorts of feel-good energy and restoring balance to even the most strained of relationships.

And it’s not even reached its peak yet. While you will hit a climax this week, later in the month around the 26th you're going to experience seven planetary bodies in Cap.

This includes Mars, Venus, and Pluto, a collection that won’t occur again for another 250 years.

It’s important to remember that even though positive shifts will begin to happen this week, it won’t fully play out until the end of the month.

Historically, February is a month for purification and readying for new growth as Spring emerges.

This year that theme is amplified by the collection of planets in Cap which is asking you to deal with any wounding or even your shadow side that still may be affecting not just how you love, but how you receive love as well.

Moving through this week, there will be more opportunities for quality time and love.

The Leo Full Moon could bring some big declarations or conversations up about how you truly feel, while Jupiter and Uranus will help you and your partner be open to positive changes in your life.

This ultimately is the path towards greater commitment which is why change always ends up occurring when you least expect it.

Mars and Venus remain intimately connected in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

A fantastic day for love and romance! Mars and Venus, the celestial lovers, have been in conjunction with one another since last week, and together they spell Valentine’s Day filled with fireworks.

This is an uncommon event between these two planets which is the main influence in romantic relationships. Because they are meeting up in Cap it also signifies that you're not just going to be interested in a great date night, but in someone that you can truly build a life with. You are going to actually have these two playing a major factor in your life for the next month, so get ready to not just fall in love but stay in love.

The Full Moon in Leo takes place on February 16, 2022.

Your Full Moon in Leo will prompt you to follow your heart and act big when it comes to love. This is no ordinary Full Moon in Leo and with Mars and Venus in the mix, it’s sure to be one that you remember for some time.

Leo wants you to go after what you most want and doesn’t care much about what anyone thinks. It’s focused determination when it comes to love which means that the opinions of others or obstacles won’t matter at all. This is not just knowing that you’re worthy of the love you desire, but deciding to pursue it as well.

Jupiter and Uranus make a strong connection.

Although today the Jupiter Uranus sextile is exact, it’s actually in effect all week which is an important part of what will be going on in your life.

You have been feeling the restrictions and challenges in your life begin to lift and that desire for positive change grows stronger as the month has progressed, but it peaks this week. Jupiter and Uranus are here to remind you that no change comes without sacrifice but that usually whatever you lose is replaced by something far greater.

Pisces season begins this week.

Welcome to Pisces Season! Now is the time of year that you get a taste of what it’s like to live as this water sign does all the time. This season will bring in a greater and more stable sense of love. It also will help you feel more hopeful towards pursuing your dreams and even being open to taking risks in your romantic lives.

Some zodiac signs have a challenging time in believing that the future can turn out differently than the past, but not Pisces. Pisces is the eternal optimist, especially when it comes to love, so this is the time to dream big and love even bigger.

What your weekly love horoscope has in store for you starting February 14 to February 20, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Full Moon in Leo should feel especially powerful for you as it’s a fellow fire sign. If there is anything that you’ve been putting off in terms of love, then this is the week that you finally tackle it. It’s not about an issue of confidence even though this Full Moon will be giving you a big dose of it, but of being sick of letting it just be.

There may be more break-ups in store for you than romantic moments, but it’s necessary to deal with what’s going on in your life now so that you can create the space for more love.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You’ve been in the midst of a basic overhaul of your life and this week serves as no exception. While there are plenty of moments of love possible, make sure that you’re ready to embrace the positive changes that they bring.

Jupiter and Uranus are set to make waves in your relationships this week as you suddenly find yourself craving the very changes that used to scare you. Try not to think too much before taking that leap because you might just talk yourself out of the best thing to ever happen to you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is one of those weeks where you may have to pinch yourself to prove it’s real. After so much heartbreak and even loss in your romantic life, there was a part of you that had given up hope of ever finding love again.

Not just love, but someone that truly lights you up inside. Even if you played the part of the disbeliever at times, it was never truly who you were, and this week gives you proof of what happens when you just allow it to.

Whether it’s external changes or you just finally realizing what it is you have, it’s a week to finally accept that love is real, and you’ve found it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week either thing are going to be really great or take a turn for the worse. There’s not really an in-between, but whatever happens, is for your highest good even if it’s hard to believe at the moment. With Venus and Mars really activating your relationships, clarity and movement are coming.

You will either get confirmation of your relationship or you’ll find out that it’s not what you thought it was and it’s coming to an end. No one is excited about the end of a relationship even if you know it’s for the best, but we learn the truth when we’re meant to and this is the week that you will.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Can you feel the excitement in the air? That’s your incoming annual Full Moon and this one is sure to be bigger than most. You have no problem following your heart and doing the big gestures when it comes to love, but sometimes you lack the stability to take these relationships the distance.

This week that all changes. With your Full Moon occurring around Venus-Mars conjunction, you’re going to have the best of both worlds; your heart and the long-term foundation it needs to last forever. There’s not too much to worry about this week, just make sure you’re speaking from your heart and not just following it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Change can come slow, but it also can rush in. This is the theme this week for you as Jupiter hitting up your relationship sector forms an aspect with Uranus, the planet that is all about change. Jupiter is moving through this part of your life fairly quickly during the start of this year so many of the changes that it stirs up will be happening quicker than you would have thought possible.

When love comes, your job in this next chapter is to trust it. If you are quick to brush it away out of fear, then that means you still have some more healing to do. But don’t forget we don’t have to choose love or healing because the best kind of love is the one that helps us heal.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As the week begins it may feel like things you only dreamed about are actually starting to happen. It’s normal to question things, especially love, when suddenly it feels like everything you’ve ever wanted because you had gotten used to receiving only scraps. Consider your karma paid and your lessons learned.

This is a whole new chapter for you, one that revolves more around you accepting the healthy love that you’ve been wanting instead of getting stuck in the mind games of what you were previously in. Just make sure you remember your worthiness isn’t something you have to earn, but something you just are.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It’s felt like life has taken a sudden upswing for you. Your energy and even positivity have returned and you're feeling more hopeful and optimistic about life once again. Part of this though is that you’re feeling different about life in general, so it may feel more like you’re finally learning what it means to live instead of only surviving.

The excitement that you’re feeling is the eclipse nodes having changed into Taurus/Scorpio for the next two years lighting up your romantic life. Because of this, when we have a lunar event like a Full Moon, you’ll be even more affected. Look for opportunities or even subtle shifts that may be a part of the bigger changes to come.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

At some point, you have to decide not only what love is to you, but what life you’re going to lead. You are always on a search for the better. For a more complete love, for more adventure, even for more knowledge. What you have to learn though is that that sense of more isn’t always found out there, but inside.

Not that where you are is ultimately where you have to stay, whether a relationship or even a house, but until you’re more for yourself then nothing else will ever be able to fill you up.

You have the ability to take advantage of some of the shadow work this week which will help you with just that. As you’re moving through the week though just keep in mind that if you do nothing different, then nothing also changes.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There are weeks when you feel on top of your game and others where you struggle to keep your head above water. This week will be a test for you in your relationship. It doesn’t mean all work and no play though because Venus and Mars will make sure to give you chances for love.

But you have to look at how you’re approaching your relationship and if you’re still trying to do what you’ve always done or if you’re approaching it now with all the wisdom of lessons learned. The more you try to embody this new self you’ve grown into the more amazing moments in love you will have. Relationships change, but usually, it’s always for the better.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As independent as you naturally are, it doesn’t mean that it’s always of benefit to you in relationships. The paradox is that love shouldn’t want to change you, but you should want to grow so you can rise up to meet it. Independence is a wonderful trait as it is autonomous and in charge of your own life.

But sometimes if done in excess it’s a trauma response from not feeling like anyone is ever there for you. This week in love you may have to see where trying to be strong has actually kept away from what you want and that this time you will have to choose to fully surrender to it. It’s time to make a choice to trust love one more time.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The start of your birthday season also marks your solar return. This is truly your own personal new year and with Mars, Venus, and the Full Moon in Leo it’s set to be a showstopper month for you.

As the week starts you will be really feeling confident full in the self-love department which is going to help you to start showing up differently for your relationships.

The overly giving self-sacrificing version of you is gone. Now you still give but you also make sure to create space to receive as well. Not everyone will like this new you, but that’s what solar returns are for.

The energy this week isn’t so much about endings in relationships but you’re upping the ante, which means that your partner is going to have to up their game to keep up with you.

