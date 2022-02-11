3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During The Moon Opposite Mars Starting February 12, 2022

Some relationships are meant to be, but they come with an expiration date. Why? Because they are karmic relationships — they never last, but they always teach a valuable lesson.

Karmic relationships are tough to be in. You feel like you've known this person forever, even in a past life. They know your soul, and you know theirs. You help each other to heal.

However, we will never really know with one hundred percent assurance if the phrase "Everything is meant to be" is accurate or realistic. But that certainly won't take away the fact that we believe this saying to be true.

While we feel this kind of pre-destined operation going on in so many of the situations we get ourselves into during our lives, the feeling of a fated hand appears strongest when we think of our relationships, or in this case...our karmic relationships.

Hence why we feel certain relationships have an expiration date. They beg to complete and be over with. It's as if this connection serves a purpose, and it did — whatever purpose that may be — the relationship is now ready to be closed down.

Moon opposition Mars brings both closure and understanding. This isn't about a hostile breakup; it's about ending a friendship or love affair where we all feel that we got what we needed and to pursue this any further would only end in redundancy and meaninglessness.

3 zodiac signs whose karmic relationship ends during Moon opposite Mars starting February 12, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your karmic relationship ends because you have outgrown your partner and even though you still love each other, you are no longer a perfect match.

Every now and then, you get real serious with yourself, and you analyze your emotions. In fact, your emotional maturity has become your greatest teacher.

It shows you that it's time to let go of someone in your life — someone who was once very special but is no longer part of your personal relevance. It's not a time for tears, but one meant to celebrate. A new phase of life is about to begin, and you've learned all you can from this karmic relationship. It's time to move, and you both know it.

Moon opposition Mars allows you to feel good about yourself — as you know that you've made the right decision. You feel good about ending this relationship. The decision was made with mutual concern.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your karmic relationship will end because. you are ready to set healthy boundaries and your relationship isn't healthy.

Your relationship never needed to go to the level it did, and it should not continue. You and this person are connected; it's true. You've experienced so much of life together that you can hardly tell the difference between yourselves any longer.

While that may sound cute or romantic, what's happened is that it's become all too familiar. There seems to be no border or boundary to separate you, and that is what you've both needed — a boundary.

Moon opposition Mars lets you clearly see that your karmic relationship needs to be set free. All things must end, and so must this relationship.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are ready for this karmic relationship to end because you have been through too much together, and now you're tired.

You've been a good friend; a true friend, and in your life, you've come to know the blessing of having a true and strong connection with others whom you could call 'friend.'

You have your limits, however, with friends and lovers. You're not someone who signs on for life when it comes to relationships ... you are a realist in this regard; you live in the moment.

And now, the moment is filled with the influence of Moon opposition Mars. It stirs up the need to end a relationship that was once very important to you. You might even call this bond a karmic marker in your life.

Yet, time has worn you both down. There's a feeling in the air that suggests you both move on. This will come to pass during Moon opposition Mars.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter Ruby Miranda