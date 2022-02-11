Falling out of love during Moon opposition Venus seems pretty obvious, doesn't it? If the Moon represents our deepest emotions and they are in direct opposition to Venus, the planet that rules our love life well, let's do the math here: Moon minus Venus equals falling out of love. Makes sense. Good ol' math.

It happens; people fall out of love all the time. It can't be helped and it's a part of life.

While it always comes with some kind of heartbreak or disappointment, it certainly can't be considered a rare occurrence.

In fact, every time we fall in love, we take that chance. We risk our hearts each and every time we share the love. It's part of the deal.

And so, certain zodiac signs will be falling out of love during Moon Opposition Venus. And why? Because that's life. We don't get a handwritten note from the gods on this one — we just get the experience of falling out of love. So be it. Move along, next window, please.

3 zodiac signs who fall out of love during Moon opposite Venus starting February 12, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You aren't surprised to find that you've fallen out of love with someone who is still very much in love with you - but life has taught you that nothing is guaranteed, especially long-term love.

You can't even put your finger on the reason why you've fallen out of love, but with Moon opposition Venus working its weird magic, you'll be out the door before you even arrive.

In your mind, it's over. Sure, you could continue on, playing the role of the dutiful lover, but the 'in love' part isn't there anymore, and that's probably what your partner wants the most.

It's an ego thing; we want to know that our person is IN LOVE with us. Why we can't just accept 'love' is something you've always grappled with. You do love this person, you're just not 'in love' with them anymore.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are no longer in love with the person you are with, and guess what? They are no longer in love with you either. But here's the kicker: it doesn't matter because the two of you have matured together and are ready to take on the world, free from the illusion that a couple has to be 'in love' for it to be legit.

You, too, couldn't care less what the world requires of you. You do it your way, and you both feel that your love is enough just the way it is.

Not you're not bringing each other boxes of chocolate, nor are you showing off your great love on Facebook...in fact, you like keeping your special love to your own selves, where it belongs. No, you're not in love, and in your world, that's the higher road.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When it clicks, it clicks, and in your love life; it clicks. You no longer feel that over-the-top excitement and gooey butterfly stomach when you're in their presence.

That actually works for you, because being in love acted as some sort of weird distraction, and that took you away from doing many of the things that you loved to do.

Being in love doesn't work for you, not on a long-term basis. You need to do your art, your creative stuff. The last thing you need is to be drooling over someone every time they walk into the room.

You will admit to yourself that you are no longer in love with someone, during the Moon's opposition to Venus, and you will find that it's one of the better moves you made. Not being in love works for you!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda