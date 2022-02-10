The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Great Horoscope February 14 To 20, 2022

This is the kind of weekly that is so filled with treacherous transits that if we somehow escape the cosmic deeds that await us, we will more than likely be able to call ourselves heroes.

With Valentine's Day comes the pressure to believe we have to be in love, and if you're someone who isn't in love, then fear not, you're the one who gets away with having a great week.

Fortunately, we have many 'self-help' transits coming our way, and for the person who would rather have a good time, rather than wallow in sorrow, those transits will do what they are here to do.

We can look forward to the healing qualities of Pisces season, and the end of Aquarius season. You are still feeling the energy of the New Moon in Aquarius, which almost guarantees that certain folks will be heavily involved in creative projects.

With Jupiter in Pisces, we can expect to see the kindness of strangers and a need within our own selves to be kind to others. This is part of the self-help, when we help others, we reap the benefits of that generosity.

The 3 zodiac signs who will have a great weekly horoscope February 14 to 20, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Intensity is basically your middle name, and everyone in your life knows it and fears it. What makes this week a great one for you is that you will decide to take some of that intensity and focus it on something artistic, something that you can share with others at a later date.

Your original ideas for success will manifest during the Full Moon in Leo, which happens to fall on Valentine's Day, and this could result in you absolutely adoring the life you're living.

You feel generous and big-hearted towards the last week of February, and even though you may have moments of doubt and indecision thanks to the Uranus transit in Pisces, you'll be in full trust of your own gut feeling and you'll proceed to make the right moves until March.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week is going to awaken your warm and cuddly side — not that you were ever without one, but honestly, you've been keeping that side of you under wraps for quite a while.

Your partner will be thrilled to have the 'old you' back, as they've missed you. Valentine's Day on the 14th gives you the Full Moon in Leo, which is like a dream come true for you in so much as it's an affirmation of your greatness.

And you've needed to feel great because you've let yourself go and you don't like it one little bit.

When Pluto trines the North Node, you'll feel like challenging the system, and you'll win! You are someone who can take chaotic Uranus transits and make them work for you, in love, finance, and at work.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As it's been said many times before about Capricorn folks, you guys are resilient, to say the least.

So, when everyone else falls apart during transits that bring out the worst in Pluto and Uranus, you just breeze by these events as if they are just another transit in the life of the cosmos. No biggie.

And with that attitude, you survive it all, and you pick up the greatest prize for your efforts. This week is going to help your love life out as your feelings towards your partner suddenly feel...balanced, even.

The romantic dynamic is no longer one you feel you need to feed in order to keep it balanced. What you'll notice is that your partner has finally learned to compromise and that the two of you are now working this life as one.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.