As hard as we may try to seek out the light and live in it, it can become difficult when we have transits that fall in Pluto, and when our planet of communication, Mercury conjuncts Pluto, we might as well sit this one out because nothing good can come of this.

We also have Moon in Cancer, which will bring out our extraordinarily sensitive side, so between Moon in Cancer and Mercury conjunct Pluto, we should be dealing very poorly with whatever happens on this day.

Oh, it's going to be a rough day, alright. We will have misunderstandings that lead to tearful moments, along with people who try our nerves to the point where we may just want to walk away from them, mid-sentence.

It's not the kind of day that promises tragedy; however, just a little paranoia and depression. Will a cup of chamomile do the trick on a day like this? That would be a 'no.'

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On February 11, 2022:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What's really going to get your goat on this day is the fact that you aren't able to make anyone laugh at your jokes. You think you're the funniest person in the world, and when no one gets your jokes or even shows interest in wanting to hear 'all' that you have to offer, you'll feel rejected and angry.

How dare they not get your joke, let alone not express interest in hearing more and more and more? The nerve of these dimwits! Moon in Cancer works on your sensitive side, and it also pushes you to think that nobody likes you.

Your ego is thrown to the wind today, and it's all because you want the attention that you're just not getting. You are lucky that your problems are not worse. Be grateful.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon in Cancer is just what you didn't need because feeling overly emotional about things is the antithesis of what you want in your life. You want to come across as a cool customer; someone who sails through life as a solo act, unperturbed by things like love, friendship, affection... you don't want to be attached, nor do you want to feel lonely.

You just want to be you — cold, hard, intelligent and without a care can't be cool today, no matter how hard you try. No matter what you do or where you go, someone is going to want to involve you in some matter of the heart, and that's exactly the place where you do not want to enter.

Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

For you, it's all about the Mercury conjunct Pluto vibe, and that might have you becoming quite the dastardly person. You feel that dark vibe, and it appeals to you. It even provides courage — the kind that allows you to confront someone that you've been meaning to give a piece of your mind to.

And you will do just that, which will make you come across as a real meanie and a bully. You get to take out your aggressions on some poor schmuck who wasn't up to being beaten up verbally, and when they start to cry or break down under your mighty will, you'll feel terrible for being such a monster towards them. What's up with that, Capricorn? Knock it off.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda