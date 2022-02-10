3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On February 11, 2022

Friday brings a lot of positive energy and great things are in store for three zodiac signs on Friday, February 11, 2022.

All zodiac signs get a boost too, as we welcome the last Mercury-Pluto conjunction. Yes, on February 11, 2022, the stars support all of us with true healing, and what hurt us the most since last year loses its sting.

On Friday, once the Moon moves into Cancer, Pisces, Cancer, and Capricorn feel the benefits most. When the Moon is in Cancer, these three zodiac signs recognize vital truths.

Collectively, all zodiac signs benefit when Mercury speaks to the Moon, and this transit improves everyone's communication. We can anticipate improved compassion and sympathy for others. It's a great day to express ourselves with people we love and to resolve conflict with difficult individuals.

There will be stress, so when possible, enjoy a long embrace or some cuddling. If you can schedule a massage even better. Friday is also perfect for a pampering session because control issues may come up for water and earth signs.

But, no matter which sign you are, even if you're not one of the top three who will have a great day, allow yourself to feel hopeful — healing is possible — you will be the one to decide the path that you choose to take.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On February 11, 2022

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today’s energy will be especially important for you because there's a lot of healing for you to do. You carry the weight of the world and make everyone else feel better without asking for what you need. You can’t make space for the abundance that is coming your way until you heal what hurts. Value yourself as you value others.

A lot of feelings will surface for you that are meant to be healed, so make room for what is coming. Take the opportunity for important conversations and make decisions from a place of healing because ultimately, it’s what will lead to a healthier and more abundant life for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Everything is lighting your relationships because the Moon brings up your personal wants and needs, but you tend to look to others when making decisions. So, Cancer, are you waiting for someone to give you permission to live your best life, though?

You can’t make better decisions if you’re still living in the past. Much has changed.— especially you, and now you're ready to start living.

Today you will see what is holding you back from embracing this new chapter you’ve begun from relationships to your career. Don’t be afraid to free yourself from limited thinking so you can enjoy your life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With the Moon opposite of your zodiac sign, who (or what) you bump heads with when you want your way will come up, and even though it sounds negative, it's actually a blessing in disguise.

Old and familiar themes come up for you today — control issues. You are aware that you need to communicate your truth to others, but your words and actions have greater impact and intensity today, so a softer approach is needed.

You are in a different space and can deal kindly with issues while changing your approach. Today, you are stronger and more confident. You don't have to let anyone tell you that you are wrong. However, do pay attention when you feel restricted because it’s time to be yourself, Cap. You are supported by others and the universe — no matter what the situation you face.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.