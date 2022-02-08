Love Horoscope For Wednesday February 9, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 9, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 09, 2022.

Aries

If your dream is to become a power couple with someone, the timing for building a little dream into reality is here for you during the Venus-Mars conjunction in your work sector.

A sudden change that disrupts finances could put pressure on you to take a leap of faith and start a project with your partner, even if you both aren't sure what to do or how to get to your final destination.

Taurus

It's time to get back to square one and rediscover who you are and who you didn't like being when with a partner who had to change you to meet their wants or needs.

The path to self-awareness can be rocky, especially if you're used to making compromises for peace sake out of love.

The journey is worth it, Taurus because as you slowly ease back into your old self, you'll naturally attract a person who loves you as you are.

Gemini

If you recently experienced a breakup from a long-term relationship there may be quite a few ties you need to cut that you forgot were there.

Change passwords that you may have shared with the other person. If you haven't updated the locks on doors or removed permissions from certain shared accounts that they no longer use, now is the time to do it.

Cancer

Fate may lend a hand today as a friend could become the person who introduces you to the love of your life.

It's always nice when you meet romantic interests through someone you already know.

Chances are greater that their interests and social circles may already be similar to yours, and the best part is they can happily say they had a hand in your kismet!

Leo

As the saying goes, you have to teach others how to treat you, and you may not enjoy putting your guards up early in the dating stage, but if a person is overstepping boundaries or showing early signs of disrespect, the best person to demonstrate displeasure over it is you.

Set your standards high, Leo, and know that what you want and expect from a partner is not unreasonable. In fact, the right person will work to earn your trust and respect you even more for it.

Virgo

Love doesn't always have to be traditionally romantic to make your heart swoon, in fact, sometimes it's nice to enjoy things that are spontaneous, unexpected, and adventurous.

Today, get creative and surprise your partner by doing something and catch them off guard. Make a memory that will last a lifetime, and think outside of the box.

Libra

In some situations, there is rarely a love greater than what's shared between family, and sometimes your friends may be an extended family you can lean on during times of need.

You might have a friend who spares you from a financial crisis or someone who knows the right person to give you help where you need it the most.

Put the word out that you're looking for assistance, as the energy is there for you to connect with the right scenario.

Scorpio

One word can turn around an entire situation between you and your partner.

If you have to negotiate terms of a divorce or have a talk about how you and your significant other need to work together to improve a situation, today's a good day for speaking your mind and being heard. You will want to be the best listener you can be, too.

Sagittarius

Review your daily routines, as money may be lost because of carelessness or not realizing just how much you're spending while out having fun with your partner.

If you've been eating out more often lately or frequently grabbing convenience items while out on the go together, consider changing your routine to make your events a bit more cost-effective.

Capricorn

It's nice to always think about the other person, but every once in a while you have to assert what works for you, too.

When it comes to what makes you happy, what you find joy in, and how you'd like to spend quality time together, your significant other won't know unless you share your thoughts or take initiative and plan an outing for you both.

Aquarius

If you've always wished to have a relationship or to avoid repeating mistakes that your parents or your grandparents made, you may want to check your own actions this week.

You could project certain beliefs into your current love life, and this can hinder the closeness that you hoped to cultivate without even realizing it.

Pisces

It's one thing to confide in friends about your current relationship, but you take a risk when you open your intimate matters to the judgment of the people who aren't involved.

You may feel like you need someone to talk to, and friends are the least expensive option, but if your goal is to be heard without burning bridges between others, it may be better to find someone who can keep your confidence, like a therapist or life coach.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.