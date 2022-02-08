One Card Tarot Reading For February 9, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, February 9, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Wednesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, February 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Hope may be lost in this situation, but that does not mean all is lost in your life.

When something goes wrong it's human nature to focus on that one thing you wished would change, but there are so many other opportunities to put your energy into.

Even though it hurts to admit failure or lack of control in an area of your life, you'll see that this was a speck in the giant picture of life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Stay grounded, Taurus. In a world where it can be so easy to lose yourself on an app, in a chat or while on the phone, remain tuned in to what is happening within your inner world.

While it's wonderful to escape the pressures of life for a little while, it's essential that you also remain focused on this moment so you can enjoy it fully and do what's always in your best interest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Every action counts, Gemini. You are given lots of opportunities to change your life or to keep things the same.

You are not helpless or at the mercy of people around you.

You are a powerful person with the freedom to do nearly anything you set your mind and heart to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

While this tarot card may not say all the positive things a person would like to hear, it's honest, and the truth is that you're unhappy with your job. You may enjoy certain aspects of it, but you're unfulfilled and ready to try something more rewarding and new.

It could be that you will want to keep doing what you're doing until something else is established, but it's time to move the dial forward and begin searching for more.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

This tarot card says you've been beaten down, emotionally and perhaps mentally. You are lacking courage, which is so important to you as a Leo.

You need something or someone to give your confidence a boost but the reason that isn't happening is that the universe wants you to dig deeper into your soul to realize all you need is there. You just have to believe and reach within.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

The Eight of Cups reversed is an omen — someone is being fake about how happy they are, and it could be you, but likely it's someone you know.

You may perceive that their grass is greener than on your side, but the truth is they are looking at you in the same way, wishing you'd see that their rose garden is full of thorns. If you listen and watch body language, you'll see the truth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The Lovers is about being happy with who you are with, but also thinking that love out there could be better. Libra, you may need to redirect your attention to the relationship you're in now.

While there are always going to be problems, you will find that you can change something about yourself to make your situation better, and if it's not working, don't jump into a new relationship. Resolve this one first.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You have been making some progress, and even though you're in the middle of a journey, and the light isn't visible at the end of the tunnel yet, that does not mean that you're going nowhere or that you're spinning your wheels.

What it means is that you are in the midst of change, and you ought to remain hyper diligent to keep things headed in the direction you want to go.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

The Six of Wand is a warning that you might be caught up in an embarrassing dynamic if you aren't careful. You don't want to get into compromising positions that could lead to humiliation or shame, especially when your intention was to help and give support.

Somebody's problems really don't need you to become involved. It may be best to just let their drama remain on their side of the street.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

So you gave it a shot, and things did not go as planned. You fell short, and this was a lot of work, perhaps you think for nothing.

It's tough when you had a dream that ended up becoming more nightmare than you ever thought it would be. It's time to go back to the drawing board, Capricorn, and to rethink the game plan. Better things are coming for you. Count on it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

This card can be a sign that your super-sleuthing ways will work out well for you because something you didn't spot before is going to be found right in front of your eyes. You don't even have to look for it.

A cheating lover will be caught. A liar may tell on themselves. You aren't even going to need to push the issue, they will be their own undoing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Not every reward amounts to more money, and at work, you might have hoped for a big bonus, a promotion, the corner desk office, but nope, that is not what you get.

You might receive some things that are better than chings in your pocket, like security, more freedom, and perhaps the right to make choices you would not have been allowed to make before, but because trust has been built you get extra credit where others do not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.