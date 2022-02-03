Love Horoscope For Friday February 4, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 4, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, February 04, 2022.

Aries

You're eager to do the work necessary to make your relationship better, Aries, but for today, try not to let your desire become excessive people-pleasing because resentment may follow.

While it may feel like the right thing to do, your pride may eventually get in the way and cause you to wonder if giving up so much of yourself was worth it.

Taurus

A friend may improve your outlook on life especially after a recent disappointment has passed.

It’s a good time to reach out to people who don’t necessarily want to become romantically involved with you but simply enjoy your company.

Good friends can help to nurse your heart back to wholeness in a matter of time.

Gemini

As the saying goes, “many hands make the work light, “and this also may apply toward your love life.

If you have a big event, such as a wedding or an engagement party coming up, instead of trying to do it all by yourself invite some of your friends to help.

They may enjoy getting to know you and having some input on your special day.

Cancer

With Valentine’s Day coming up, it’s nice to plan ahead and think of something sweet to write for a special someone.

Even if you’re single, you can write a future love letter to a person who you’d like to share your thoughts with.

Write a love poem, or if you are getting married soon, practice your vows or write down what you might like to say to your future spouse.

Leo

Love can be romantic, but there is also a practical side to romance.

Don’t forget to tend to the less playful side of your relationship. Pitch in with family chores, offer to help out where you can.

If your mate needs some assistance in an area where you see them struggling, offer to provide some support where you can.

Virgo

It’s OK to let your heart become involved with a new person after a break up.

It can be hard to let go of the feeling you may have about betraying your former love, but there comes a time when you need to move on with your future. And take each moment day by day.

Libra

Spend some time planning to visit with family for the holidays or this summer.

Now is a great time to look at your upcoming travel plans and to see who might be on your list of people to stop by and say hello and spend some time with, especially if it has been too long since the start of the pandemic.

Scorpio

If you love to write, or enjoy sending sweet handmade cards, now is a wonderful time to search for the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day.

If you prefer to make sentimental items, plan ahead and start creating what you envision your significant other would love to receive from you.

Sagittarius

It’s good to invest in your home and make it into a place that feels like love and communicates romance whenever you step into it.

Even if you are single, do things that help you to feel as though you are exactly where you need to be — with or without someone else to share it with.

Capricorn

It’s never too late to date yourself, and even though it can feel a bit awkward, especially if you are not someone who enjoys alone time, it’s still a good practice to take yourself out once in a while.

Enjoy a meal in your favorite restaurant alone, or treat yourself to a movie. Who knows, over time you may find that you like it more than you originally thought you could.

Aquarius

It’s best to listen to your own advice when it comes to who and what to invest your time in.

Sometimes people may not understand why you love a certain person or what it is you see in someone that you’re dating. But, regardless, the main person to make happy is yourself.

Pisces

A budding romance may surprise you as it could result from a relationship that started off as friends.

This can be the start of a fling that turns into something more lasting. If you have felt sparks for a particular individual and the feelings are mutual, perhaps test the waters with a first date and see if the feelings grow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.